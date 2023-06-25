Summer has arrived, and I’m personally on a mission to spend as much time outdoors as possible over the next few months. Thankfully, it just so happens that I have a beautiful park just down the stairs and around the corner from my desk — Wilcox Park is absolutely teeming with activities over the next few months, and we invite you to come out and spend some time with us!
The park is an arboretum with many impressive plantings, including seven that are the largest of their species in the state of Rhode Island (known as our Champion Trees). You can learn more about them through the signage in the park, or attend one of the guided tours given by the Master Gardeners of Rhode Island. These take place on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The Master Gardeners also set up a kiosk where they can answer your gardening questions and even test your soil on the spot!
If you’re a fitness fanatic (or even if you’re apprehensively looking to dip your toes in the fitness world), you can take a free yoga class out in the park on Mondays at noon or Fridays at 10 a.m. Classes are appropriate for all levels, including beginners. For something very low-impact, try the Essentrics class on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., which will help you relieve pain and stiffness through dynamic stretches. I love jogging in the park, following the path that loops all the way around the pond, but you can also enjoy a leisurely stroll. For a change of scenery, climb the stone staircases and explore the outer edges!
It may surprise you to learn that books aren’t the only thing you can check out from the library to enjoy in the park — take a look at our “Library of Things” next time you’re in! This is a collection of nontraditional items that can also be checked out with a library card. Among the many offerings, you can borrow outdoor games like bocce balls, soccer balls, Frisbees, and even a corn hole set. The collection is always growing, so check back to find even more options available.
Of course, there are activities that will appeal to the entire family. On the 29th at 2 p.m. we’ll have a bubble show with Circus Dynamics, which will be sure to thrill kids and parents alike (who doesn’t love bubbles?). If you like scavenger hunts, amp things up and search for our letterboxes, which are hidden in the park all summer. Just grab a set of clues from the Reference Desk, and see if you can locate the “treasure”! Make a whole day of it: bring a blanket and some snacks, and wrap things up with a picnic in the park. And, if the sun and heat aren’t your thing, mosey on into the library where the AC is blowing, and the chairs and staff are inviting, and you can relax as long as you wish (or at least until closing).
Top Requested Books
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
6. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
7. “The Wager” by David Grann
8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
9. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
10. “Spare” by Prince Harry
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
2. “80 for Brady”
3. “John Wick. Chapter 4”
4. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
5. “Mafia Mamma”
6. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
7. “The Lost King”
8. “65”
9. “A Good Person”
10. “The Pope’s Exorcist”
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology; 5-7 p.m., Teen D&D Creators Club – A chance to have all of your D&D questions answered, build worlds, and even play our teen-created D&D trivia game!
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate can help connect you with local services/resources; 2-3 p.m., Mug Painting with Get Fired Up! – For kids and families. Registration is required; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games. Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly yarn craft club; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Introduction to Homeschooling with EnrichRI – If you are a Rhode Islander considering homeschooling your child, this workshop provides the information you need to make decisions and get started.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – Join us for our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 2-3 p.m., Bubble Show with Circus Dynamics – Come see bubbles like they’ve never been seen before; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “Living Ghosts and Mischievous Monsters” by Dan SaSuWeh Jones; 4-5 p.m., Teen Art Club – Join us to share your art and create new projects; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club Tournament – Players of all skill levels are invited to our free tournament in the third floor Terrace Room; 7-9 p.m., Flock Theatre presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ – Join us in Wilcox Park! This play will run nightly through Sunday, July 2nd.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Yoga practice on the back side of the pond; 1-2 p.m., Field Day Friday – Field games and activities in the park, for teens grades 7-12.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write together in this group-led writing workshop; 1-1:30 p.m., Trash Bag Bagpipes – Come make bagpipes out of trash bags, electrical tape, and recorders. Supplies limited, first-come first-served. This program is for ages 8-12.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
