Lance Williams, Westerly, Football; Williams, a quarterback, was named MVP after the Bulldogs' 55-0 win over Stonington in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble. Williams finished the season with 1,036 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Caleb Maggs, Chariho, Football, Senior; Maggs, a halfback, was named Chariho’s top offensive player in the Chargers' 20-8 loss to East Greenwich on Thanksgiving Day. Maggs finished with 81 yards receiving in the game, including a 71-yard touchdown pass.

