Saying that these past two years have been hard is an understatement. We all have our ways of coping: exercise, reading or binge-watching shows. For me, I found solace in music. I tried to tune out the disastrous world around me by making playlists on Spotify. I also took it upon myself to “dance it out” to put a smile on my coworkers’ faces when life gets hard. There is something about dancing like a goofball that not only makes you happier but also lightens the mood of the people around you. I feel like people need to simply start dancing and let the music flow around you.
There are a few songs that stick out to me as my “jams” that can help you move along in this pandemic. One would be “Nuestra Canción” by Monsieur Periné, which has an Afro-Colombian sound. This song not only was super popular on TikTok, with a dance and all, it became popular on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music. The dancey pop song can help get you out of any sort of funk that the pandemic has gotten you in.
When I asked around my desk, a few colleagues recommended some songs that have helped them get out their pandemic funks. One song suggested was “Good Days” by SZA, who is an R&B artist who has “transformed R&B with her honesty and warmth.” This is one of those songs that you can easily sing along to on a walk or in the car while relaxing from a long day.
A final song suggestion to get you through the days of the pandemic is “Throw off the Boat” by James Paget, which is an instrumental song that is described as uplifting and heroic and could very well be in the background of video games. With this type of music it is easy to feel inspired and is a good song to have in the background of getting work done or even cleaning around the house.
If you’re looking for some tunes to get you up and moving, here are some that you can check out at the library:
“30” by Adele
The Mamma Mia soundtrack
“Good Things” by Dan and Shay
Any album by Rainbow Kitten Surprise
“Cuz I love You” by Lizzo
“Story of Us” by Quinn XCII
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
6. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
10. “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout
Top requested DVDs
1. “No Time to Die”
2. “The French Dispatch”
3. “Dune”
4. “The Last Duel”
5. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
6. “Dangerous”
7. “Antlers”
8. “The Dry”
9. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
10. “Halloween Kills”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Afternoon Book Discussion – Join us on Zoom to discuss this month’s selection, “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. New members are welcome! Please email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:30 p.m., Tinker Tuesday – Join us on Zoom as we combine art, science, and fun! Preregistration is required. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reading of Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” – The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group has teamed up with the Teen space to offer a reading of Dr. King’s letter. This year’s reading will be held on Zoom. Email cking@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board – Do you have ideas for library programs or books to add to our collection? Join TAB! This program will be held on Zoom. Preregistration is required. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of the organization Project Outreach of Westerly will have a table set up outside the library’s Old Main Reading Room the second Friday of every month. They will be there to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Betsey Matczak is a circulation associate at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
