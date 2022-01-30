Do you have plans for Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re looking forward to an evening out on the town or prefer to snuggle up in the comfort of your own home, we’ve got the perfect gift for you and your sweetheart. Join us for a virtual culinary experience!
Westerly Library and Wilcox Park’s Date Night fundraiser is back by popular demand for a second year. This year’s culinary theme will delight the foodie in your life! We’ve teamed up with local restaurants, culinary shops, and 32One Media to bring you fun cooking videos, coveted recipes and culinary tips.
Registered participants will receive a curated virtual presentation that will include recipes in a digital cookbook format, virtual food and beverage demonstration videos (professionally filmed by 32One Media), and a $50 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize from our raffle!
Register for Date Night by Feb. 13 at westerlylibrary.org/datenight. Registration is $100 per household. This virtual fundraiser makes a perfect gift! Register for yourself and a loved one or give it as a gift. All proceeds support local businesses and Westerly Library & Wilcox Park! Date Night packages will be available for pick-up from the library during business hours between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14.
You’ll gain exclusive access to recipes and demonstration videos from local culinary experts such as:
- The Cooked Goose
- Shelter Harbor Golf Club
- Capizzano Olive Oils & Vinegars
- Joyce’s Everyday Gourmet
- The Cheese Corner
- Matunuck Oyster Bar
- Shelter Harbor Inn Farmhouse Kitchen & Bar
- Knead Doughnuts
- St. Clair Annex
- Grant Simmons
- Vesta Bakery
- Perks & Corks
- Cinder
- Brazen Hen
- Judy & Lou Toscano
- Guytanno’s
- Surf Cantina
And more!
We will also have a culinary-themed raffle just in time for Valentine’s Day! Raffle tickets can be purchased at Westerly Library between February 1 and Feb. 14. You do not need to be registered for the Date Night fundraiser to participate in the raffle. Raffle prizes include gift cards and merchandise donated by generous local restaurants and businesses such as:
- $200 gift card to The Cafe
- Cookbook gift basket donated by The Friends of Westerly Library & Wilcox Park
- Westerly College Club’s “Taste of Westerly” Cookbook
- Gift Basket from Capizzano Olive Oils & Vinegars
- $50 gift card to Surf Cantina
And more!
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details.
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Art Sparks Change Exhibit – In December 2021, the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park community gathered to create anti-hate artwork. Now, those works of art will be displayed in our Hoxie Gallery for the month of February. Stop in and view art by artists of all ages!
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Boba & Self-Care for Teens – With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s time to talk about self-love! Treat yourself to refreshing Boba and learn some self-care techniques with our Take-Home Boba and Self-Care Kits! To reserve your Boba and Self-Care Kit, email teens@westerlylibrary.org while supplies last.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take and Make – Come grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote (located in the Kid’s Room) for this once a month craft, then follow along with the video on our YouTube channel! Supplies are first come, first served; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Stacey Jackson is the director of development at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
