This Saturday, April 15, will mark 111 years since the tragic sinking of the RMS Titanic. Though well over a century has passed, the story of the “unsinkable” ship continues to fascinate people of all ages. Because of the interest, there’s no shortage of books and movies detailing the disaster — including the feature film “Titanic,” which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
I was a teenager in the late ’90s, so of course I watched young Leonardo DiCaprio fawn over Kate Winslet, but, to be honest, dramatizations of disasters aren’t really my thing. Personally, I think a huge reason why the fate of the Titanic continues to captivate the public is because of the raw, real-life stories of the passengers — both those who survived, and the 1,500-plus who lost their lives. Aboard the ship were people of all ages and social classes, from emigrants seeking a new and better life in America, to John Jacob Astor IV, one of the richest men in the entire world. I think we’re so fascinated because we can see ourselves, and our loves ones, in these stories.
There’s no one way to deal with grief and trauma, and many of the survivors of the Titanic (understandably) refused to talk about it publicly. Others, like Archibald Gracie, went on to publish their accounts of the disaster, giving us more reliable, first-hand accounts of what happened. Gracie’s memoir, “The Truth About the Titanic,” was originally published in 1913, and has gone through numerous printings since. It’s now available through our consortium under the title “Titanic: A Survivor’s Story,” and also includes the recollections of another survivor, Jack Thayer.
Then there’s “Titanic: The Last Night of a Small Town” (2012), by historian John Welshman. In it, Welshman documents the eyewitness accounts of 12 survivors. He also tells the story of what happened to them in the years after. Publisher’s Weekly praised Welshman for writing “with sensitivity that forgoes melodrama in favor of honest emotions“ and for “humaniz[ing] one of the most oft-dramatized disasters of the 20th century.” A similar title is “Shadow of the Titanic” by Andrew Wilson, a well-researched collection of stories and recollections from many of the 705 survivors.
By complete happenstance, a regular patron of the library saw our display of Titanic-related books as I was in the middle of writing this column and informed me that one of the survivors lived right here in Westerly. Though he didn’t (to the best of my knowledge) appear in the titles that I mentioned, I know many of you reading have memories of Marshall Drew, a Westerly resident who was only 8 years old when the Titanic went down. Drew gave numerous interviews over the years, detailing his memories of that night in April, some of which I found in our America’s News database. By all accounts, he lived to be a wonderful artist, teacher, and friend. He passed on June 6, 1986, as one of the last living survivors of the Titanic.
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
7. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8. “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson
9. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Whale”
2. “A Man Called Otto”
3. “80 for Brady”
4. “Triangle of Sadness”
5. “Living”
6. “Babylon”
7. “Plane”
8. “Marlowe”
9. “Women Talking”
10. “Confess Fletch”
This Week
MONDAY 11-11:30 a.m., Family Fun Movement – Join us for some family fitness and fun. We’ll try hula hoop, jump rope & ribbon games for a fun way to get moving; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program; 6-7 p.m., Spirograph Art Night – Join our staff for a fun and creative evening making spirograph art. Space is limited and preregistration is required.
TUESDAY –– 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY –– 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Construction Fun with Squigz & Joinks – Kids are invited to come build, play, socialize and create; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’ll be talking about Christopher Kimball’s book “Milk Street Vegetables” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY –– 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Turf Field Information Session – Learn about changes to the Westerly High School athletic fields, and get your questions answered. Guest speakers to include Westerly Recreation Board Chair, Ed Halk and Dr. Mark Garceau, Superintendent of the Westerly School System; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library.
FRIDAY –– 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY –– 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sensory Saturday – This program is designed to be open play with different sensory items to stimulate the senses. We will have bean bins, water beads, find it jars and more!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.