I distinctly remember, back in the very beginning of my library career, pulling the book “1776” off the shelf for the umpteenth time and thinking “Wow, this gets a lot of attention for a boring old history book”. Don’t judge me too harshly — I’ve never been a history buff, and didn’t know anything about David McCullough at the time, so I couldn’t fathom why so many people were interested in a 400-page tome about the Revolutionary War. Little did I know that McCullough was a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, two-time National Book Award-winner, and best-selling historian who was often heralded as “America’s Storyteller.” He passed away last week at the age of 89.
David McCullough’s impressive career as an author spanned more than half a century; his first book, “The Johnstown Flood,” came out in 1968, and his last work, “The Pioneers,” was published in 2019. The first told the story of the Great Flood of 1889, which absolutely devastated the down of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, when the South Fork Dam burst and released 20 million gallons of water. McCullough’s approachable writing style and masterful research quickly made the book a best-seller, and launched his 50-year writing career.
In interviews, McCullough often spoke about his love of research, and how he wrote about things he was interested in. This is evident in his books, which cover everything from the Wright Brothers to the Brooklyn Bridge. Perhaps his best known works, though, were his presidential biographies: “Truman” (1992) and “John Adams” (2001), both Pulitzer Prize-winners.
Though arguably best known for his writing, McCullough also appeared in many TV shows and documentaries. His distinctive baritone voice narrates the award-winning 1990 Ken Burns series “The Civil War” as well as the 2003 Hollywood hit “Seabiscuit”. For more than a decade, McCullough hosted the popular and educational PBS series “American Experience.” How he found the time and energy for all of these projects, I have no idea, but librarians and history-lovers alike are certainly glad that he did.
All of these books and movies are available for checkout through the Ocean State Library consortium with your library card.
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 3. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 4. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 7. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 9. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
- 10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 2. “The Lost City”
- 3. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 4. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- 5. “Last Seen Alive”
- 6. “CODA”
- 7. “Memory”
- 8. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
- 9. “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru”
- 10. “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Lavender Satchels – Pick up a kit in Reference, first come, first served; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-1:30 p.m., Teen Gardening – Help out with our garden beds on the third floor, and take home your own cut flowers; 6-6:30 p.m., Family Fun Movement – Join us in Wilcox Park by the fountain for some family fitness and fun!
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Meet behind the pond for an all levels yoga practice; 10-11 a.m., Parents as Teachers – Join us for activities, interactive songs, games and so much more! For more information, or to register, contact Maria Camarena at mcamarena@westerly.k12.ri.us; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We’ll discuss the three movies we chose last month; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program takes place weekly all summer long; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – Prepare and share recipes from “I Dream of Dinner (so you don’t have to)” by Ali Slagle. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Swing by the Friends of the Library’s Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 4-4:45 p.m., Tween Thursday – Hang out and test your Wii skills (and other fun games) against your friends; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-8 p.m., Stage Door Theatre Presents “Macbeth” – Don’t miss this special production in Wilcox Park. Runs nightly through Sunday.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 12-1 p.m., Summer Reading Finishers Party – Celebrate your participation in the Kids and Teens Summer Reading Program out in Wilcox Park near the fountain, with some drums and drumstick ice cream; 1-3 p.m., Friends Tea Party – Join us for the Friends 2nd Annual Summer Tea! Bring a friend or family member, your best tea hat and enjoy an afternoon tea. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit the library.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
