I’ve been really fascinated by sommeliers lately, and particularly the Master Sommeliers. If you’re unfamiliar, these are essentially wine professionals: people who are unbelievably knowledgeable about wine. Perhaps it’s because — at the time I write this — I’m about 37 months pregnant (slight exaggeration) and living vicariously. Or because, despite the fact that I’m unquestionably a full-grown adult, my palette is about as refined as that of a 7-year-old. Or maybe it’s simply because these people have superhuman senses and that is just fascinating! I know I can’t be alone in this, because there are plenty of books and documentaries about sommeliers, as well as ways that you can hone your own wine-tasting skills.
I first watched the documentary “Somm” (2012) several years ago, and really enjoyed it, so I was thrilled to discover the two sequels: “Somm: Into the Bottle” and “Somm 3.” The first documentary follows four individuals who are attempting to pass the notoriously difficult Master Sommelier exam, and it gives insight into how they train and what drives them to chase such an impossible dream. The other films build on the first, delving more deeply into the wines themselves. All three are incredible, and you’re sure to learn something new! The films are available through our streaming app, Kanopy, which you can access for free on any device with your library card.
We have plenty of books on the subject, if you’re interested in learning more about tasting wine on your own. If you’re starting from scratch, try “Windows on the World Complete Wine Course” by one of the world’s foremost wine educators, Kevin Zraly. The book is presented as a series of “classes,” each one covering a different type of wine, its history, and how to buy and taste it like a pro. Some similar titles are “Wine Isn’t Rocket Science” by Ophélie Neiman and “The Wine Bible” by Karen MacNeil; both include a wealth of information that will satisfy — but not overwhelm — a novice, and they are presented in a visual and engaging style.
The focus doesn’t have to be on wine, either. There are plenty of other master tasters out there, and we have books on them too! “The Complete Beer Course: Boot Camp for Beer Geeks” by Joshua Bernstein will get you started on your journey toward becoming a true cicerone (beer expert). You might enjoy “The World Atlas of Whisky” by Mitchell Beazley, “American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye” by Clay Risen, or even “Mead” by Fred Minnick. For something less inebriating, there’s “The World Atlas of Coffee” by James Hoffman, “The Tea Book” by Louise Cheadle, or even “The Honey Connoisseur” by C. Marina Marchese. Whatever your tastes, we’ve got you covered.
Cheers!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
