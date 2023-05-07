I’m a big fan of humor. Whether I’m watching TV, listening to a podcast, or reading a book, I prefer comedic entertainment to anything else. The funny thing about humor (no pun intended) is how, despite being a universally recognized feeling, the things we actually find funny vary drastically across — and even within — cultures. For example: the “kitten mittens” scene from Season 5 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is, to me, the absolute pinnacle of hilarity. I’ve never laughed harder. However, I’m sure there are probably some (though nobody I know) who could watch it with a completely straight face. No matter what your style of humor is, the library has something to make you giggle.
Some of the most popular humorous books are collections of essays, many of which are also available through eBook and audiobook. One of the most prolific essayists is David Sedaris, whose recent work includes “Happy-Go-Lucky” (2022) and “A Carnival of Snackery” (2021), in addition to many others. In this same section of the library, you’ll find compilations by authors like Jenny Lawson (“Furiously Happy”) and Samantha Irby (“Wow, No Thank You”), who are well-known for making readers laugh out loud page after page. I personally recommend “Solutions and Other Problems”, an illustrated collection of autobiographical essays by Allie Brosh, who also wrote “Hyperbole and a Half.”
If you’re into stand-up, there’s a good chance your favorite comedian has penned a book! Jim Gaffigan, Mindy Kaling, Tom Segura and Jerry Seinfeld are a few that come to mind, but there are plenty of others available through the consortium. We also have a great collection of biographies and autobiographies by and about comedians, like “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by the wonderful Bob Odenkirk, and “Don Rickles: The Merchant of Venom” by Michael Seth Starr. There’s even a brand-new biography for children (part of the Little Golden Book series) by Andrea Posner-Sanchez about the legendary comedienne Carol Burnett! On the flip side, you can also check out the stand-up specials and/or television series by these same comedians, if that’s what you’re into.
This is obviously nowhere near an exhaustive list — there are hilarious books and movies for every offbeat sense of humor out there, which is saying something. True-crime junkies may like “Grave Humor: A Photo Tour of Funny, Ironic, and Ridiculous Tombstones” by M.T. Coffin. Bird aficionados could appreciate “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” (followed in 2021 by “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World”). For those who prefer to approach humor through a more analytical lens, you may enjoy “On Humor,” originally published in Italian by Luigi Pirandello. In it, he declares that “Comedy and its opposite lie in the same disposition of feeling, and they are inside the process which results from it.” Not quite kittens in mittens, but it might be just what you’re looking for!
Top Requested Books
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
3. “Spare” by Prince Harry
4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
9. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
10. “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson
Top Requested DVDs
1. “80 for Brady”
2. “Triangle of Sadness”
3. “Living”
4. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
5. “All Quiet on the Western Front (2023)”
6. “Champions”
7. “Marlowe”
8. “Maybe I Do”
9. “The Whale”
10. “A Man Called Otto”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making Yarn Wall Art. Pick up your kit in our first floor Makerspace while supplies last; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “After I Do” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk and Signing with Gesine Bullock-Prado | My Vermont Table – In partnership with Savoy Bookshop & Café, please join us for an author talk with Gesine Bullock-Prado and her book “My Vermont Table”. Registration is required to attend.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’ll be talking about Alison Roman’s book “Nothing Fancy” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Meet other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library.
FRIDAY —10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – URI Master Gardeners will lead you around one loop of the Park during the tour, beginning and ending on the park Esplanade; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sensory Saturday – Join us for open play with different sensory items to stimulate the senses; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games - Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games; 12-3 p.m., Friends Mother’s Day Tea Party – Join us for a traditional tea party (with the addition of virgin or standard mimosas) to honor the mother in your life. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit the library.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
