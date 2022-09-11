I like to alternate between books and podcasts, especially since I have a bit of a commute each day, but I often find myself so immersed in one that I have a hard time switching to the other. Fortunately, and probably for this very reason, many hosts of popular podcasts have also written books on the same subjects they’re discussing, making for a pretty seamless transition between the two! Here are some of the top podcasts, and their print counterparts.
True crime podcasts often dominate on lists of Top Podcasts. If this genre appeals to you, Ashley Flowers, one of the hosts of the podcast “Crime Junkie,” recently wrote a novel called “All Good People Here.” It tells the story of a journalist who becomes obsessed with the unsolved murder of her childhood neighbor. If white-collar crime is your thing, Rachel Maddow published “Bag Man” in 2020, based on her eponymously titled podcast; it delves into a 45-year-old White House scandal that was largely forgotten (until now). I’ve been sucked into the first season of the podcast “Serial.” In it, “This American Life’s” Sarah Koenig investigates the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and the controversial conviction of Adnan Sayed. I didn’t want to turn it off, but I also know that I sleep best if I read a bit before bed (even if the book I’m reading is about true crime) so I switched over to a book about the same case: “Adnan’s Story” by Rabia Chaudry.
Another popular podcast these days is “Office BFFs,” which is hosted by the two main ladies in the American comedy series “The Office”: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsley. Each week, the two buds rewatch an episode of the series, offering behind-the-scenes commentary and memories. The podcast has been running since 2019, and they recently released a companion book “The Office BFFs.” If you like that, you should also try “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office” by Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman.
“Stuff You Should Know,” hosted by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, has been around since 2008 and has consistently ranked in the list of Top 10 podcasts on iTunes. In each episode, the duo educates listeners on a different subject: hypoallergenic cats, tsunamis, bidets, and literally everything in between. The 1,500-plus episodes will probably keep you busy, but, if you’re looking for more, the two also published a book in 2020: “Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things.”
I could go on and on, but there’s not time or space, so I’ll leave it here. If you want more recommendations, feel free to give us a call at the library! Alternately, visit the library catalog online, type in your favorite podcast host’s name, and chances are pretty good that they’ve written a book that you can check out as well!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 3. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 6. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 8. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 10. “Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Elvis”
- 2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 4. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- 6. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 7. “Last Seen Alive”
- 8. “Paradise Highway”
- 9. “CODA”
- 10. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5-7 p.m., Dungeon Master Mondays – Our current teen Dungeon Master will teach you the ins and out of building and running a full D&D campaign so you can play with your friends at home. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration required.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will discuss “Travels with George” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Attend in person, or email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to attend virtually; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org;4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., PJ Storytime – Dress in you comfiest PJ’s, and bring your stuffed animal friends to our special storytime! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out! Pride Club is for everyone in grades 7-12; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Regional History Fair presented by the Westerly Historical Society – Stop by this public event to meet and learn about the numerous historical societies and museums in the region. Refreshments will be provided.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 7-9 p.m., Flock Theatre Presents “Peer Gynt” – Bring your blankets or chairs to Wilcox Park and enjoy the Flock Theatre’s adaptation of “Peer Gynt”. This show runs nightly from Thursday through Sunday.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Switch Sports Olympics – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to show off their Nintendo Switch skills in bowling, tennis, volleyball, and more! Registration required.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.