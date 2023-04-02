By Stacey Jackson
This spring, Westerly Library will be transformed into an 18-hole indoor mini-golf course for two days only:
Friday, April 21: Adult mini golf (ages 21+); two tee-off times: 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.; $45 per player; $180 per foursome; food stations, beer and wine included.
Saturday, April 22: All ages mini golf; two tee-off times: 9:30 a.m. or 11 a.m.; $5 per player, $20 per family.
The public is invited to play mini golf between the stacks in the library for a truly unique fundraiser: Caddy Stacks. Each hole will be literary-themed with creative obstacles. The course will provide an opportunity to experience literature in a fun new way.
Immerse yourself in titles such as “Alice in Wonderland,” “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and “Dracula” as you wind through all three levels of Westerly Library. The course will offer something for everyone! The “Harry Potter” course will feature a 1,635-piece LEGO Hogwarts Castle that is sure to excite both fans of the popular series and LEGOs. The “Jaws” course will showcase an impressive collection of memorabilia on loan from the Living Sharks Museum (livingsharks.org).
Golfers who play on Friday, April 21, must be at least 21 years old. Beer and wine will be generously provided by Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island and The Wine Store. Food stations throughout the course will feature food from local favorites such as Evie’s, Bogue’s Alley, Vesta Bakery, The Cheese Corner, and Dunns Corners Market. On Saturday, April 22, all ages are welcome to play. No alcohol will be served and light snacks will be provided.
Golfers will have the chance to win tournament prizes and participate in a raffle. For those who wish to participate in the tournament, scorecards using the “Best Ball” golf format will be provided. Teams can have up to five players per scorecard. Larger groups can still play the course side-by-side.
Advanced registration is required for this event, so don’t miss out! Visit www.westerlylibrary.org/calendar-of-events for details and to purchase tickets.
This event is made possible because of generous support from our major sponsors: Friends of Westerly Library & Wilcox Park; ParsonsKellogg; Professional Planning Group; Betty-Jo Cugini & Stephen Greene; First Financial Advisory Services Inc.; Olympia Tea Room ; Pawcatuck Roofing Company; Westerly Community Credit Union; Yale New Haven Health Westerly Hospital; Chelsea Groton Bank; Cherenzia & Associates Ltd. and Cherenzia Excavation; and Dime Bank.
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
7. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
9. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
Top Requested DVDs
1. “A Man Called Otto”
2. “The Whale”
3. “Triangle of Sadness”
4. “Babylon”
5. “80 for Brady”
6. “Women Talking”
7. “The Fabelmans”
8. “Living”
9. “Plane”
10. “The Old Way”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making Book Page Dahlias. Pick up your kit in our first floor Makerspace while supplies last; 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kids Take and Make – This month, we’re making animal hand puppets. Kits are available in the first floor makerspace, and can be taken to go, or completed in the library; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program. We meet every Monday in April and May at the fountain in the park for a group run. Additional details can be found on our website; 5-6 p.m., Teen Garden Club - Help us build the Teen Space Germination Station and discuss all things plants!
TUESDAY — 10-11 a.m./2-3 p.m., Olean Center Exhibition | Meet & Sketch with the Artists – Meet the artists whose work will be exhibited in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of April, and create art alongside them; 11-11:30 a.m., Mini Monets – Kids ages 2-5 are invited to learn about Monet while recreating the Water Lilies painting with dot art. Please dress your child in clothing that can get paint on it; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Olean Center Exhibition | “Our Community” – Join us for the opening reception of the Olean Center’s exhibit. Pieces can be viewed through the month of April during normal library hours.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime – 30 minutes of lap sit fun with your baby including stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play time; 10-11 a.m./2-3 p.m., Olean Center Exhibition | Meet & Sketch with the Artists – Meet the artists whose work appears in the Hoxie Gallery, and create art alongside them; 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – Join us each month for a new challenge! All ages and skill levels are welcome;6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games – Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends; 1:30-2 p.m., STEAM Squad – We will explore aerodynamics with balsa wood gliders and paper airplanes. This program is for ages 8-12, and snacks are provided.
Stacey Jackson is the director of development at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
