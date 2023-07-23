I’m in the midst of planning a family vacation for later this summer, a process that I find completely overwhelming. I count my blessings to be in a position to even take a vacation, but it doesn’t change the fact that planning a trip out-of-state — especially with kids — is sort of a nightmare. Where to stay that caters to families, but won’t be unbearably loud at all hours? What restaurants have a menu large enough to satisfy our varied palettes? How will we keep the kids awake in the car when it’s not naptime? It’s a lot! Honestly, (this is not an ad) the resources at the library have been instrumental to making my vacations a success.
Let’s start with planning. The library has access to an incredible collection of travel guides — trusted names like Fodor’s and Frommer’s — to help you map out your trip. Fodor’s also has a series of “Fodor’s Family” guides that are intended for people like myself, traveling with little ones. If you like less touristy spots, you can try alternate guides as well, like the “Off the Beaten Path” series. The great thing about the library is that they are free to borrow, so you don’t have to just pick one or two. Borrow as many as are available for a particular location, so you have all the information!
Once you know where you’re going, it’s a good idea to bring some form of entertainment for your downtime (if you’re fortunate enough to get any). In an ideal world, I would check out 5-6 books to bring along with me, but, realistically, they’ll probably remain untouched and just take up precious luggage real estate. eBooks and eAudiobooks are a great space-saving alternative, so I have both Hoopla and Libby downloaded to my phone. If you’re traveling with kids and teens, we have a ton of options to keep them entertained, from Playaways to Make & Take kits to Wipe-Clean activity books.
Now, let’s talk internet. I’ll tell you from experience, you do NOT want to be stuck waiting 90 minutes for a meal with a hangry and incredibly impatient toddler who is only keeping it together because you promised them Bluey on the iPad … only to find out that there’s no Wi-Fi. Or standing in line at an amusement park, unable to access your mobile tickets which you failed to download to your phone. Or trying to get a child to sleep in a weird hotel with boisterous neighbors, but the sound machine isn’t working. 21st-century problems, to be sure, but problems nonetheless. These aren’t a problem for me anymore, though, because I have two words for you: Mobile Hotspot. The library lends these bad boys out to cardholders for a week at a time, and I will never again travel without one.
Wherever you go this summer, remember to take a trip to the library first. I guarantee that there is something here to help make it a little easier or more enjoyable.
Top Requested Books
1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
6. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
8. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
9. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
10. “The Wager” by David Grann
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
2. “Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret”
3. “John Wick. Chapter 4”
4. “Book Club: The Next Chapter”
5. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
6. “The Ritual Killer”
7. “The Lost King”
8. “Scream VI”
9. “Turn Every Page”
10. “Mafia Mamma”
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – An all levels yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Teen Cryptid Club – Join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology.
TUESDAY — 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – An exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Journal Making Workshop – We’re making our own, simple, one-of-a kind journals! All supplies are provided, but registration through our website is required; 8-10 p.m., The Colonial Theatre presents “The Tempest” – Admission is free, but you must register at https://colonialtheaterart.org. This show will run through Sunday.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 3-3:30 p.m., Natural Arts: Flower and Leaf Collages – In this kids program we’re making collages out of flowers and leaves; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “A Small Zombie Problem” by K.G. Campbell; 4-5 p.m., Teen Art Club – Are you a teen artist? Join us to share your art and create new projects; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk and Signing with Karen McManus | One of Us Is Back – In partnership with Savoy Bookshop & Café, please join us for an author talk with Karen McManus and local author Christa Carmen. Advance registration is required.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond; 1-2 p.m., Field Day Friday – Field games and activities in the park, for teens grades 7-12.
SATURDAY — 1-1:30 p.m., Blubber Mania – In this hands on program for ages 8-12, we’re diving in to the world of…blubber! Learn how it works, and how it keeps animals warm.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
