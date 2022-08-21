One of the prerequisites for becoming a librarian is a mild-to-moderate obsession with Neil Gaiman (and cats, of course). He’s a vocal supporter of public libraries, so we love him for that, but he’s also immensely talented. His books appeal to even those who actively dislike fantasy. His children’s books have no age limit. His comic series, “The Sandman,” was one of the first and very few graphic novels to land on The New York Times Bestseller List, drawing more attention and reputability to the genre. And finally, nearly all of his work has been adapted to the screen with rave reviews … including, most recently, the aforementioned comic series.
If you subscribe to Netflix, I’m sure you’ve noticed “The Sandman” on their Top 10 list. A lot of the viewers are likely longtime fans of the comics, who have been waiting more than three decades for a screen adaptation. If you want to read the original series, which ran from 1989 to 1996, they’ve been compiled in 10 editions, all of which are available through the library. “What is it about?” you ask? Like most of Gaiman’s work, it’s near impossible to summarize. When asked to tell the story in 25 words or less, the author came up with this: “The Lord of Dreams learns that one must change or die, and makes his decision.” Not untrue, but also not hugely helpful. Probably best to just jump in and start reading (or watching)!
As I said, this isn’t the first of Gaiman’s works to be adapted to the small screen. “American Gods” (2001) is a novel about the war between old and new gods, and an ex-convict named Shadow who gets stuck between them (again, not a great summary). The television series came out in 2017, and ran for three seasons, all of which are available at the library. Another is “Good Omens” (1990), which Gaiman originally wrote with famed author Terry Pratchett. The fantasy comedy series based on the novel came out in 2019, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, and was recently renewed for a second season. I highly recommend it. A third series, based on “Anansi Boys” (2005), is on the horizon as well, having wrapped up filming earlier this year.
If you’re hungry for more Gaiman, all of these books and more are available through our library consortium. “Ocean at the End of the Lane”, which has so far NOT made it to the screen, is forever my favorite Gaiman book. It’s a dark fantasy about childhood and memory and monsters, and it’s short enough that you can read it in an afternoon … which is exactly what I did when it first came out in 2013. It was a very well-spent evening indeed, and I hope you do the same!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
