Every few years an incredibly high-demand title is released, and hundreds of folks scramble to their local libraries to try and snag a copy. Often, these books are politically related, like “Becoming” by Michelle Obama or “Fear” by Bob Woodward. Sometimes, they are popular fiction, as with “Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown, or “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J. K. Rowling. The most recent, of course, is the tell-all memoir “Spare” by Prince Harry, which has been shattering sales records. If you’re currently on the holds list for this coveted title, it’s a great time to check out some of the other books about the royal family, of which there are plenty to choose from!
Even if you don’t keep up with the British monarchy, I’m sure you’ve heard of the Abdication Crisis of 1936, wherein King Edward VIII voluntarily relinquished the throne to marry Wallis Simpson. Later on, both published their own memoirs: “A King’s Story” (1951), and “The Heart Has Its Reasons” (1956). The latter is out of print, but still available through the library consortium! Several decades later came “Princess Diana: Her True Story” (1992), a revealing biography by Andrew Morton that caused quite a bit of controversy. It wasn’t until after Diana’s death that Morton disclosed the biography had been authorized by the princess herself. Because Diana participated fully in interviews for the book, it definitely reads like a bit like a memoir, and is one of the more personal and accurate royal profiles. Morton also wrote “The Queen: Her Life,” which came out last year, in addition to many other royal and celebrity biographies. For more on the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, check out “Diana, William, and Harry” by James Patterson, which was also published in 2022.
If you’re looking for something a bit different, I suggest “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” by Elizabeth Holmes, a fun and fascinating look at the purposeful fashion choices of the women in the royal family, and what messages they are sending to the public. There’s also “Do Let’s Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother” by Gareth Russell, which recounts 101 stories about the late Queen — one for each year of her life!
Tangentially, there are a host of memoirs by celebrities that are practically royalty. Start with “Me” (2019) by the great Sir Elton John, then move on to “Surrender” (2022) by Bono. Mix in a bit of “Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon” by Kate Andersen Brower, “Me: Stories of My Life” by Katharine Hepburn, and end with “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” by Paul Newman. Hopefully, by then, the wait will be over and you’ll be able to relish Harry’s book … but, if not, there are plenty more memoirs to fill your time.
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
7. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
8. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
9. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Fabelmans”
2. “Babylon”
3. “A Man Called Otto”
4. “Women Talking”
5. “The Whale”
6. “Tár”
7. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
8. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
9. “Triangle of Sadness”
10. “The Menu”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for President’s Day.
TUESDAY — 10a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This week we’re making seed mosaics out of expired seed. Stop by the library to pick up a kit, which includes most of the supplies you need to complete the project; 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “Rule of the Bone” by Russell Banks. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craft Night – Come create your own 3D tree with us! Materials will be provided and will be first come first served. No registration required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Westerly Parents as Teachers – Join us for an hour of storytelling, activities and fun, with a focus on early literacy.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
