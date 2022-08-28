I am recovering from a truly momentous event. Yes, it was my birthday, and this one was a big one. I turned 50! Leading up to it I thought a lot about my perception of my parents when they were in their 50s. Gosh, I thought they were really old. Of course, now I think of myself as a young whippersnapper! Though saying that probably ages me. But anyway, my mantra is “keep moving and remain useful.” So of course, to the library I went to find materials that will help me age gracefully, healthfully, and happily.
Often in our society we are told that happiness is connected with material and professional attainments. While there is some truth to that, they certainly aren’t the only things that we should use to measure success. Rather than relating success to material things, “From Strength To Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose In the Second Half of Life” by Arthur C. Brooks focuses on priorities and habits that are more attainable, including “detachment from empty rewards, connection and service to others”.
If you prefer something with humor I would suggest “Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old: a Highly Judgmental, Unapologetically Honest Accounting of All the Things Our Elders Are Doing Wrong” by Steven Petro with Roseann Foley Henry. This one is reminiscent of those commercials with Dr. Rick on how to prevent you from becoming your parents. One of the chapters — “I Won’t Stop Rocking Those ‘Too Young for You’ Outfits — made me think of my mother. She would sometimes say that I looked like “Mutton dressed like lamb.” I was only in my 20s, but there’s nothing like mom to keep you grounded!
You can even check out an “Aging Mastery Playbook” that has practical tips for aging well that focuses on things like gratitude and mindfulness; health and well-being; finances and future planning; and connections and community among others. There are so many materials to choose from, whether you’re looking for something that uses humor or practical everyday tips to stay healthy and happy!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket”
- by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 4. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 6. “Lessons in Chemistry”
- by Bonnie Garmus
- 7. “The House Across the Lake”
- by Riley Sager
- 8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died”
- by Jennette McCurdy
- 9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Elvis”
- 2. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 3. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 4. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 5. “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru”
- 6. “Lost City”
- 7. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 8. “Last Seen Alive”
- 9. “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
- 10. “CODA”
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Meet behind the pond for an all levels yoga practice;10-11 a.m., Parents as Teachers – Join us for activities, interactive songs, games and so much more! For more information, or to register, contact Maria Camarena at mcamarena@westerly.k12.ri.us; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 10-11 a.m., Parent Support Network of RI Information Table – The CORE Team helps educate communities across the state on overdose awareness and prevention through Naloxone (Narcan) trainings and Harm Reduction practices. They will have a table set up in the Old Main Reading Room; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Baby Playtime – Our lap sit program includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play time for ages birth through 18 months; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Swing by the Friends of the Library’s Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon | Scarecrow Magnet – Come and make your own scarecrow magnet for fall! Supplies provided, but are first come, first served.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
