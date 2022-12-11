I absolutely love this time of year. The twinkling lights and decorations at every turn. The carols. The smell of fresh-baked cookies. The eggnog (oh, the eggnog). I can’t get enough! In an attempt to fully immerse myself in the Christmas spirit, I’m making it a point to watch and read as many holiday-themed things as possible this December. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of holiday materials at the library, so it’s not much of a challenge!
When it comes to films, the true challenge is deciding which ones NOT to watch, because you can’t possibly get through them all. If you love the classics, Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1947) should clearly be at the top of the list, but then there’s also Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” (1954), “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) and “The Bishop’s Wife” (1947). Which to choose?!? If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, your prospects are similarly overwhelming. “A Christmas Story” (1983) and “Elf” (2004) are crowd-pleasers, but we can’t forget “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965) and “Home Alone” (1990).
Then there are the remakes (oh, the remakes). You could easily spend the entire month watching and reading adaptions of one or two classics. Charles Dickens’ novella “A Christmas Carol” (1843) has a staggering number of remakes; truly, the Wikipedia page listing them all is probably longer than the book itself. One of the best known is the 1951 version starring Alastair Sim, but there are also more non-traditional ones, like the 1988 comedy “Scrooge” starring Bill Murray. You can’t miss the musical retellings either, like the 1970 film starring Albert Finney, also titled “Scrooge”, and the beloved “The Muppet Christmas Carol” from 1992. Most recently, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds starred in the 2022 musical comedy “Spirited,” but it’s currently only available in theaters and on AppleTV+. At least that’s one you can scratch off your list (for now)!
It’s also a busy time of year, and we don’t all have 2-plus hours to watch a whole movie. If that sounds familiar, consider doing what I do, and watch the holiday episodes of your favorite TV series! Comedies like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” have one each season, and they’re all hilarious and under 30 minutes long. Don’t forget to make time for the iconic Season 9 episode of “Seinfeld,” which brought us the Festivus holiday! There’s so many others to consider, like “Friends,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Downton Abbey.”
You’re not overwhelmed yet, right? Because I haven’t even mentioned the thousands of holiday novels we have, the music CDs and soundtracks, the Hallmark holiday film collection on Hoopla, and the many cookbooks that offer mouthwatering winter and holiday recipes. In short, the library is here to help you get in the spirit all month long.
Top requested books
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
8. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
9. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “The Woman King”
3. “Annika Season 1”
4. “Amsterdam”
5. “The Good House”
6. “Don’t Worry Darling”
7. “A Discovery of Witches Series 3”
8. “Smile.”
9. “Better Call Saul Season 6”
10. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
This week
MONDAY — 9.a.m.-8 p.m., Letters to Santa – Today’s the last day to mail your letters to Santa! Drop them in our special Santa Mailbox, located in the Kids room. If you include your address, Santa may even write back; 4-4:30 p.m., Family Yoga – Join us for some fun and gentle family yoga as we explore movement, breathing and mindfulness! We will have mats, but feel free to bring your own; 6:15-7:15 p.m., Candle Making Workshop – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to make a candle! All materials will be included, but preregistration is required.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – We will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p m., PJ Storytime - Dress in you comfiest PJ’s, and bring your stuffed animal friends to our special storytime! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – This month, it’s a cookie swap! Each participant should bring at least 3 dozen of their chosen cookie. Preregistration is required.
THURSDAY — 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY —10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games - Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends; 1:30-2 p.m., STEAM Squad – Join the STEAM squad this winter as we explore aerodynamics with balsa wood gliders and paper airplanes! Snacks provided! Intended for ages 8-12; 2-3 p.m., Harmony Heritage Chorus – Don’t miss this award-winning women’s ensemble, as they perform a variety of holiday classics in four-part barbershop harmony. Free and open to all.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
