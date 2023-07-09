‘Tis the season for … beach reads! Vacationers (and staycationers) come to the library looking for the perfect read to complement their time off. Often, this means something lighthearted and engaging. Summer-themed books are in high demand, as are quick, fluffy reads that don’t take themselves too seriously. Rom-coms are a popular choice, but so are fast-paced thrillers and suspenseful page-turners. In short, there’s no true definition of “beach read,” but with the hundreds of thousands of book available, you’ll be able to find the right one for you.
Personally, my ideal beach read is a bit quirky, simple enough that I can keep track of the plot while my kids interrupt every three pages, but with a bit of substance as well. If this is you too, try “Charlotte Illes is Not a Detective” by Katie Siegel, an entertaining mystery about a former child detective (think Encyclopedia Brown) in her mid-twenties who is reluctantly coaxed out of retirement for one last case. I also have “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon on my list. In it, the self-appointed mayor of a tiny Italian village tries to boost tourism and save his town by spreading a harmless rumor that a famous celebrity will be filming there. Of course, things quickly get out of hand. It’s described as “heartwarming” and “charming,” which is exactly what I need this summer! Speaking of heartwarming, I also plan on reading “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley, author of the bestseller “Lily and the Octopus”.
If you’re someone who tears through books, you may enjoy making your way through the works of one specific author. Elin Hilderbrand, who New York Magazine referred to as the “queen of beach reads” is a great choice. Most of her books are character-driven romances set in or around Nantucket, and they don’t need to be read in any particular order to be enjoyed. Her latest, “The Five-Star Weekend,” has a bit of a holds list on it, but I recommend “The Hotel Nantucket” or “28 Summers.” For more along these lines, try authors like Emily Henry, Jasmine Guillory and Katherine Center.
On the topic of holds lists, summer can be a great time to catch up on some of the bestsellers from a year or two ago that are now much easier to get your hands on. Taylor Jenkins Reid was immensely popular for a while (largely due to BookTok, but also because she’s a fabulous writer), but the demand has slowed a bit and it’s easier to check out a copy of her bestsellers. “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” will both make satisfying summer reads. If you like mysteries/thrillers, “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave and “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley are captivating choices.
There are plenty more books to choose from, with new ones hitting the shelves every week. Take a look at the Staff Picks display on the first floor to see what our library staff recommend!
Top Requested Books
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
6. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
7. “The Wager” by David Grann
8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
9. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
10. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
2. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
3. “John Wick. Chapter 4”
4. “Mafia Mamma”
5. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
6. “The Lost King”
7. “The Ritual Killer”
8. “Are you there, God? It’s me, Margaret”
9. “The Pope’s Exorcist”
10. “My Happy Ending”
This Week at the Library
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology.
TUESDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Herpetofauna Friends with the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center – Meet a turtle, snake, and frog; 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – We’ll meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “The Dinner List” by Rebecca Serle. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games. Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – Join us for our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Telling a Story with Flowers – Kids will build a special bouquet that tells a story or sends a message to someone. Presented by Winter Bee Gardens, and intended for ages 3-7; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “A Small Zombie Problem” by K.G. Campbell; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services; 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond; 1-3 p.m., Positivi-Tea Party – Teens are invited to join us for a an afternoon of positive ideas, conversation, and TEA!
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
