Westerly Library and Wilcox Park has a long history, spanning more years than the actual walls of the library have stood. The building itself was erected in 1894, and the original land for the park was purchased in 1898; additions in 1902, 1928, and 1992 (as well as many, many years of careful planting and landscape design) made it recognizable as the library and park that you see today. Even before the building was standing, though, the idea of the library had been around for many years. Newcomers to the area may not know that the library was built as a living War Memorial, commemorating the soldiers who fought in the Civil war.
Sally Coy, legendary librarian and former director of the library for 30 years, wrote: “From 1865 on, there had been considerable agitation in Town for a Civil War Memorial, but nothing was done about it until 1889-90, when a sketch of the proposed monument was made and nearly one thousand dollars was raised to erect such a memorial ... but there the project rested.” It wasn’t until 1891 that it finally got off the ground, when Stephen Wilcox donated $10,000 plus a plot of land on Dixon House Square to be used as a Civil War Memorial and Public Library, so long as the community raised an additional $25,000 to match his gift — a proposition that was met with an immediate and enthusiastic response from the public. Finally, in 1892, the Memorial and Library Association of Westerly was born.
Stephen Wilcox, unfortunately, passed away the year before the building was constructed, but his dream of a “Living War Memorial” became a reality when we opened to the public on Aug. 15, 1894. In addition to providing access to books and information, the building held a gymnasium, a museum, a bowling alley, and meeting space for the Grand Army of the Republic (this is now our auditorium). Our collection of books — which grew from 5,000 volumes in 1894 to 86,445 actively circulating items today — continues to prioritize materials related to the Civil War and the memory of the men who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
The building is closed today in recognition of Memorial Day, but the park is open dawn to dusk. Consider visiting the War Memorial on the intersection of Grove Avenue and Granite Street, or enjoy a walk and a moment of silence in the park. We’ll open again tomorrow, when you can check out materials and take in the beautiful building that Stephen Wilcox and the people of Westerly created — a living, and lasting, memorial.
Top requested books
1. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
2. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
4. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
5. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
6. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
7. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
8. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
10. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
Top requested DVDs
1. “Licorice Pizza”
2. “Uncharted”
3. “The Beatles: Get Back”
4. “Dog”
5. “The Batman”
6. “Morbius”
7. “Succession: The Complete Third Season”
8. “Yellowstone Season 4”
9. “The Worst Person in the World”
10. “Father Stu”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, towel, water bottle, and bug spray; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace Room for a family storytime, geared towards kids birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via emai at advocate@westerlylibrary.org to help connect you with local services/resources; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 5-7 p.m., Helen Roy and Lisle Ann Jackson Art Exhibit – Head to the Hoxie Gallery to “Meet the Artists”. Their pieces can be viewed through the month of June during library hours; 5:30-7 p.m., C25k Run Club | Race Day – Our Run Club is wrapping up by participating in our very first 5k! We’ll meet in Misquamicut on Collins Avenue. Registration through the Westerly Track and Athletic Club website is required.
THURSDAY — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Teen Take and Make | Summer Adventure Collage Journal –Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to pick up their Summer Adventure Journal Kit, which they can use to create a one-of-a-kind journal to collect your Summer Reading Badges. Summer Reading begins on June 18th!; 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kits Take and Make | Mystery Art Bag – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please, while supplies last; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.