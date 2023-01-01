It’s a beautiful morning, in a brand new week of a brand new year! If you’re a person who thrives on new beginnings and New Year’s resolutions, you may be putting those into motion today. For others, perhaps your biggest goal is just to write the correct year on your checks. Both are acceptable, and no matter where you fall in-between, the library is a valuable tool for you this New Year.
One of the most common resolutions is to save money, and if this applies to you, the library should be your first visit. Hardcover books cost anywhere between $25 and $40 apiece, so even if you just purchase one a month you’re looking at $300-plus a year! An Audible subscription is about half the cost, and purchasing used books is even cheaper, but it all still adds up. Your library card, on the other hand, will cost you absolutely nothing; in return, you have access to the books in the entire state of Rhode Island library system, hundreds of thousands of eBooks and eAudiobooks, plus the newest movies, music, comics, etc. Most of our materials are now fine-free, so you don’t even have to worry about racking up bills if you forget to return them on time. Not only will you be saving money on reading materials, but you can check out books like “Personal Finance 101” by Alfred Mill, “Money Magic” by Laurence J. Kotlikoff, or even “Nolo’s Essential Guide to Buying Your First Home”. I did mention it’s free, right? Truly, it’s a no-brainer.
The New Year is also a popular time to start new hobbies. Want to get into bird watching? Check out “Birds: An Illustrated Field Guide” by Alice Sun. Try your hand at cake decorating with “Showstopping Cakes” by Rahul Mandal, or flex your artistic muscles with “Classic Calligraphy for Beginners” by Younghae Chung. For a truly unique hobby, take a look at “Cat-hair Hats for Cats” by Rojiman & Umatan. Of course, we have more than books to help you get started: take a deep dive into your family history with Ancestry library edition, which can be accessed for free from within the library building. Learn a new language with Mango Languages, which can be accessed on your mobile device. Take a class on Khan Academy or Udemy, both of which are available from our website. We also have a host of clubs that meet up at the library, like our Tuesday Knit and Crochet group, our monthly Maker Club, or the Thursday night Chess Club. Check out our online calendar at www.westerlylibrary.org for a full list of events, or browse our collection of books and other materials on our catalog, https://catalog.oslri.net/. No matter what your goals are this year, I guarantee you’ll find something to help you on your journey.
Top requested books
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
6. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
8. “Spare” by Prince Harry
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
10. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
Top requested DVDs
1. “Ticket to Paradise”
2. “The Woman King”
3. “Tár”
4. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
5. “Black Adam”
6. “Smile”
7. “House of the Dragon”
8. “Amsterdam”
9. “Magpie Murders”
10. “Annika Season 1”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed in observation of New Year’s Day.
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Toddler Painting – Join us for an artistic morning in the Kids room Castle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime – This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – All ages are invited to join us each month for a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Library – Get moving with a free Zumba class in the third floor Terrace Room; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games – Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon | Q-Tip Snowflake – Supplies are provided for this fun craft, but are first come, first served.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
