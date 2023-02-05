Apparently there are sports (and commercials) happening later this week … or so I’ve gleaned from the thousands of recent news articles on the subject. I actually love football, but I acknowledge that the Super Bowl is not universally appealing. Do you know what is universally appealing? Soup. And thus, I bring you: the Souperbowl.
My colleagues and I are huge soup fans, so we’re constantly sharing new recipes we discover. I actually said to one of them the other day that soup is the great equalizer in my family … we have widely different diets and food preferences, but I can always find a soup recipe that we’ll all enjoy. Essentially, we all root for different teams, but we enjoy watching the game together. I’m done with the sports analogies now.
If you check out the 641.813 section on the second floor of the library, you’ll find cookbook that are dedicated specifically to soups. One of my favorites is “Saveur Soups and Stews,” which has more than 80 deliciously unique (but still simple enough to make) recipes. I’m intrigued by the “Pear, Shallot and Delicata Squash,” as well as “Macadamia Gazpacho with Cured Asparagus,” and I suspect the “Smoked Tomato Soup” would be a hit in my house. “New England Soup Factory Cookbook” by Marjorie Druker is another that offers a great mix of recipes, from basics like “New England Clam Chowder” to more unique ones like “Artichoke Bisque.” It also includes small sections on sandwiches and desserts to round out your meal!
If you haven’t looked at a cookbook lately, I’ll remind you that virtually all of them include at least a small selection of soup recipes. If you know and love a specific author (Ina Garten and Yotam Ottolenghi are two that come to mind), check out one of their books and I guarantee you’ll find a few pages dedicated to brothy delights. It’s also fun to seek out cookbooks on a different cuisine, and see how their soup recipes compare to those you are used to. I picked up “Jubilee” by Toni-Tipton Martin, a book of African-American cuisine with recipes Martin gathered from the last two centuries, along with fascinating narratives history of the recipes and chefs that created them. I’ll be starting with West African Groundnut Stew, a similar dish to the Sengalese peanut stew called maafe, which is one of my absolute favorites.
Swing by the library and check out some of these (or one of the hundreds of other cookbooks on our shelves) and find one that works for you! If you’re headed to a sports and commercial party this weekend, bring a big pot of Saveur’s “Beer Cheese Soup” along with you. I’m sure nobody will mind.
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
6. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
7. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
8. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
9. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Fabelmans”
2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
3. “Tár”
4. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
5. “The Menu”
6. “Babylon”
7. “Women Talking”
8. “Ticket to Paradise”
9. “Till”
10. “The Estate”
This Week
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting.
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Toddler Painting – Join us for an artistic morning in the Kids room Castle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required. 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’ll be talking about Julia Turshen’s book “Simply Julia” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Westerly Parents as Teachers – Join us for an hour of storytelling, activities and fun, with a focus on early literacy; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 1-3 p.m., Dante Society Lecture | The Voices of Italy – Join us in the auditorium for a lecture with Professor Alfred Crudale, presented by the Dante Society of Westerly; 1:30-2 p.m., STEAM Squad – We will explore aerodynamics with balsa wood gliders and paper airplanes. This program is for ages 8-12, and snacks are provided!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
