The library is closed today in observance of Victory Day, the holiday commemorating Japan’s surrender in 1945 and, effectively, the end of World War II. Rhode Island remains the only state to celebrate the holiday, which has been a source of some tension and controversy over the years. Still, more than 1 in every 10 Rhode Island residents served in the war, and nearly 2,200 lost their lives — a huge number for our tiny state — so it’s clear why many feel strongly about the day. Whether you are fully in agreement with the holiday or not, it’s a good opportunity to remember those that served, and to learn more about this historic point in time.
Our collection of books on World War II is pretty huge, and they all see heavy use. There’s something for everyone, but some of the more popular books are those that are people-centered. “The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women who Helped Win World War II” (2014) by Denise Kiernan is one that comes to mind. It tells the story of the top-secret town of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which didn’t exist until 1942 when it sprang up out of nowhere and became home to thousands of Americans (many of them women) who were recruited to work on a secret project — the Manhattan Project. The book draws on interviews to tell the stories of some of these women, and offers a glimpse into this very unique and fascinating town. A similar book is “Valiant Women: The Extraordinary American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II” (2023) by military analyst Lena Andrews, which centers on the 350,000 American women who served during the war.
J. Robert Oppenheimer — who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb — has been trending recently, due to the biographical thriller that came out last month. The film was actually inspired by a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin: “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (2005). While the book and film have been highly praised, they’re also not without controversy; the film has been criticized by some for not directly portraying the Japanese victims, and the lack of Japanese representation in general. Those who are interested in learning more about Japan’s perspective can check out “The Rising Sun: The Decline and Fall of the Japanese Empire, 1936-194” by John Toland, another Pulitzer Prize–winner that chronicles the rise and fall of the Japanese empire. If you are signed up for Kanopy, one of the library’s streaming services, you can access some great documentaries as well, like “Message From Hiroshima” (2005).
Remember, even when we’re closed you can access hundreds of thousands of titles through apps like Kanopy, Libby, and hoopla. All are available with your Westerly library card. I hope you enjoy your day off, but find a moment to remember the many that lost their lives in the war.
Top Requested Books
1. “The Five-Star Weekend”
by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “Covenant of Water”
by Abraham Verghese
3. “Lessons in Chemistry”
by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
8. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
9. “The Wager” by David Grann
10. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
Top Requested DVDs
1. “Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3”
2. “About My Father”
3. “Book Club: The Next Chapter”
4. “Fast X”
5. “The Ritual Killer 2”
6. “Sisu”
7. “Maggie Moore(s)”
8. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
9. “You Hurt My Feelings”
10. “To Catch a Killer”
This Week
MONDAY –– The library will be closed for Victory Day.
TUESDAY –– 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craftnight: Felt Pizza – Join us for our monthly family craft night. This month, we’re making slime with various colors and materials to mix in; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY –– 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – An exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our September meeting; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY –– 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited.
FRIDAY –– 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY –– 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 1-3 p.m., Ray of Hope Informational Table – In an effort to address the rise in local overdoses, Ray of Hope RI is providing resources and Nalaxone Education. They will be out on the Esplanade to distribute free Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips, and to provide information and vital resources for support in the area.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
