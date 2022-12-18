Earlier this year my husband and I went on a trip to Saratoga Springs in upstate New York. While there we visited Saratoga National Historical Park, where a pivotal revolutionary battle took place in 1777. It was the first significant victory for the patriots as it ended British General John Burgoyne’s plan to control the Hudson River. There is a monument to one of the heroes of the battle, General Benedict Arnold. Though for obvious reasons, his name is never mentioned. After our trip, both my husband and I wanted to learn more about the battle as well as the Revolution as a whole.
I found some terrific documentaries on the Revolution, including a 1997 PBS one called “Liberty! The American Revolution.” The documentary features dramatic readings by actors from letters and diaries of the time. We were surprised to see some pretty famous actors, including Philip Seymour Hoffman, Roger Rees, Campbell Scott and Victor Garber. Hearing the words of some famous and not-so-famous players in the Revolution really brought the era and events to life. Another documentary I am looking forward to watching is a new one (I’m on the waitlist) called “Benedict Arnold: Hero Betrayed”.
As I am usually a little late to the game, I also checked out “John Adams,” the 2008 miniseries starring Paul Giamatti and Laurie Linney. It is based on the 2001 biography of Adams by David McCullough. Every actor is terrific, and the filmmakers do a remarkable job of showing these historical figures’ humanity, including their flaws. The centerpiece (in my opinion) was the relationship between John and Abigail. Much of the dialogue is taken from the 1,160 letters they wrote to one another between 1762 and 1801, and it shows their enduring partnership.
We have also started watching the series “TURN: Washington’s Spies” which ran from 2014 to 2017 and starred Jamie Bell and other actors I have seen, but can’t quite come up with their names. It follows a farmer living in British-occupied Long Island who reluctantly joins his friends to from a spy ring for George Washington called the Culper Ring. The story is full of betrayal, friendship, fear, and love, all the things that make for a compelling show!
I’m looking forward to many more shows because every time I watch something I feel like I learn something new. Even if the American Revolution is not your cup of tea, the library has tons of materials to entertain or educate, and in the best scenario do both of those things!
Top requested books
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
7. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
8. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
9. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Woman King”
2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
3. “Ticket to Paradise”
4. “Amsterdam”
5. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
6. “Annika Season 1”
7. “A Discovery of Witches Series 3”
8. “The Good House”
9. “Don’t Worry Darling”
10. “House of the Dragon”
This week
MONDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p m., Family Craft Night: Santa Hats – Make your very own Santa Mask! Materials will be provided by the library and will be first come first served; no registration required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our January meeting; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library.
SATURDAY — The library will be closed today for Christmas Eve.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
