If you drive by the library today, you might notice the building is closed, but it’s possible that you won’t know why. Today we are observing Juneteenth, which took place on Sunday, June 19.The day has been celebrated in African American communities for many years, but only last year did it become a federal holiday, bringing it to the attention of many Americans who were previously unfamiliar.
Many of us recall learning about the Emancipation Proclamation when we were young: an executive order issued on Jan. 1, 1863, by then-President Abraham Lincoln that called for all slaves to be freed. Unfortunately, the Proclamation was severely limited due to the Civil War, so it was not the “end of slavery” that many believe it to be. It was not until June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger rode into Texas and declared the end of slavery that over 250,000 slaves were finally set free. Even then, freedom did not happen overnight for all, but this was the birth of the Juneteenth holiday.
In addition to closing for the day, the library has been celebrating Juneteenth with book displays and programs that provide information about the holiday and of slavery in the United States. For those who want to learn more, “On Juneteenth” is a short but powerful overview by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian (and Texas native) Annette Gordon-Reed, in which she details the history of Black people in Texas and the long road that eventually led to Juneteenth. Another interested read is “Juneteenth” by Ralph Ellison (best known for “Invisible Man”), which was posthumously published five years after Ellison’s death. Though the book is a novel, it provides a realistic depiction of the African American experience in America, and Juneteenth plays an important thematic role. Finally, check out “Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations” by Nicole A. Taylor, which not only offers delicious recipes, but also includes essays and photographs of Juneteenth celebrations and traditions.
In addition to these titles, we have a number of fantastic children’s books, such as “What is Juneteenth?” by Kirsti Jewel, or “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper. If you’re near Wilcox Park today, swing through and see our self-guided Juneteenth Storywalk featuring the new book “Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan. You’ll find signs just behind the library, each with a two-page spread of the book printed on them. Enjoy a short stroll with your favorite little ones (or on your own!) and read about activist Opal Lee, who is now referred to as the “grandmother of Juneteenth.”
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 3. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
- 4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
- 5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
- 6. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
- 7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
- 8. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
- 9. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams
- 10. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 2. “Father Stu”
- 3. “Morbius”
- 4. “The Contractor”
- 5. “Licorice Pizza”
- 6. “The Northman”
- 7. “The Worst Person in the World”
- 8. “Ambulance”
- 9. “Dog”
- 10. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park. Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel, water bottle, and bug spray; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Bug Repellent Luminaries – Kits are available in Reference while supplies last; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace room for a family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 3-4 p.m., Tween Book Club – Join us in Wilcox Park for a book club for ages 9-12. Registration is required; 4-5 p.m., Teen Pride in the Park – Celebrate Pride in the park with Pompelmo Gelato and sidewalk decorating with spray chalk; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m., Dante Society Lecture and Book Signing with Zachary Garceau – Join the author for a discussion and book signing of “Great Stories from Westerly’s Past”; 7-9 p.m., Flock Theatre Presents “Peer Gynt” – Bring your blankets or chairs to Wilcox Park and enjoy the Flock Theatre’s adaptation of “Peer Gynt”. This show runs nightly from Thursday through Sunday.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class; 5-5:30 p.m., Campfire Crafts and Storytime – We’ll meet in Wilcox Park by the fountain, and will be joined by the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center to craft, hear folktales of local wildlife and meet a live animal.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – During this tour you will learn about the value of natives, and see the native perennials and trees in the park. The tour begins and ends on the esplanade; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
