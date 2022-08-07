Over the past 10 years, I have moved several times. Four times, to be exact. One of the best things about that is that I have been forced to downsize. I still have far too much, but the goal for me is to own only items that I actually need and use. My husband has been living with the mantra of “use what we’ve got,” meaning let’s not run out and buy something new when we may already have something that we can use even if it’s not perfect. Especially given the challenges of the current economy, our goal is to figure out how best to live with less.
“Less Stuff: Simple Zero-Waste Steps to a Joyful and Clutter-Free Life” by Lindsay Mile reminds us that the clutter filling our spaces has an impact on productivity, stresses us out, and keeps us stuck. As well as freeing up space, decluttering also helps mental health. Decluttering can be difficult for a lot of people because it’s part of human nature to not want things to go to waste. A great part of this book is that it offers advice on how to let go of stuff without having to put it in the trash. It’s better for the planet, since things don’t end up in our landfills, and better for a happy and peaceful home.
“L’art de la Simplicité” by Dominique Loreau explores how you can simplify your life, stop impulsive purchases, create healthy and affordable meals, and more. According to Loreau, clearing out clutter and living simply helps one live a more satisfying life. Plus, it seems very sophisticated because it’s written by a French woman, so it must be a good idea!
Other books that might help inspire include “The Buy Nothing, Get Everything Plan: Discover the Joy of Spending Less, Sharing More, and Living Generously” by Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller. “Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living” by Elizabeth Willard Thames has been around a while and remains very popular.
In the end, living with less can make you happier, helps the planet, and saves a few dollars (hopefully). Remember, a really simple way to save money is to come to the library where you can check out DVDs, books, magazines, seeds, video games, and maybe even a karaoke machine (because life should be fun as well as simple)!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 3. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 4. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 7. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 8. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams
- 9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
- 10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Lost City”
- 2. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 3. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 4. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- 5. “Memory”
- 6. “Last Seen Alive”
- 7. “CODA”
- 8. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
- 9. “Let Them All Talk”
- 10. “The Northman”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Victory Day.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Meet behind the pond for an all levels yoga practice; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – An interactive musical performance with Genviéve Spitale; 1-2 p.m., Afternoon Book Discussion – We will meet to discuss “Ocean State” by Stewart O’Nan; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 10:45-11:15 a.m., Baby Playtime – A segmented lap-sit style program designed for babies, with stories, rhymes and songs; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program takes place weekly all summer long; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Ann Hood | Fly Girl In partnership with Savoy Bookshop, a Q & A with local author Ann Hood and her newest book, “Fly Girl: A Memoir”; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Colonial Theatre in the Park | Waiting for Godot – Tickets are free with registration! This performance runs through Saturday.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Swing by the Friends of the Library’s Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – An interactive musical performance with Genviéve Spitale; 4-5 p.m., Teen Writer’s Workshop – Join us to get feedback on your writing. Registration is required; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond; 10-10:30 a.m., Campfire Crafts and Storytime – We’ll meet in Wilcox Park by the fountain; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members are on site to aid veterans in navigating benefits and other services; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Author Talk with Jamie Ford – In partnership with Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books, and The New London Day, join us for a discussion with author Jamie Ford and his new book “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”!
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get answers to all of your gardening questions; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., August DIY Scavenger Hunt –Kids can pick up a kit to create their own scavenger hunt; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – Meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – This group-led writing workshop meets on the 2nd Saturday each month; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., D&D Special Campaign with Midsummer Games – Join a one-day role playing campaign led by Midsummer Games.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
