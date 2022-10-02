Fall is here! The hot lattes are flowing, pumpkin-flavored Oreos and toothpaste are hitting the shelves, and it’s time to pull your Halloween décor out of storage and prepare for the season. If you’re ready to get into the spooky spirit of things, there are plenty of festive programs taking place at the library this month.
You may have heard that “Hocus Pocus 2” is now streaming on Disney+, something my fellow millennials and I have been looking forward to for nearly 30 years. If you’re a fan of the original cult classic, you’re in luck: the Sanderson sisters are also taking over Westerly Library for an evening of enchantment! On Oct. 28, join everyone’s favorite witches for some hocus-pocus that is sure to leave you cackling. The Sanderson Sisters’ Spellbinding Spooktacular is an original 45-minute scripted musical comedy performed by Simply Enchanted. Fundraiser attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour featuring putrid potions and vicious vittles before the show. Witchy wardrobes are encouraged! This event is not appropriate for children. Tickets are $45 per person and are available online at westerlylibrary.org/witch. All proceeds from this fundraiser support Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
While our fundraiser caters to the adult crowd, we have some amazing all-ages events on the horizon as well. On Oct. 21 from 4-7 p.m., everyone is invited to our Pumpkin Stroll in Wilcox Park. Enjoy complimentary cider and donuts, check out the pumpkins decorated by kids and adult in the community, and even vote on your favorites! Want to get in on the decorating action? You can pick up a pumpkin between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15; paint it, carve it, cover it in glitter and spaghetti … however you choose to decorate it! Just bring it back to the library by Oct. 20 so we can show it off during the Stroll. Prizes will be awarded for the Spookiest”, the “Most Original”, and the “Most Artistic”! Questions about this? Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org.
We have a few special events for the younger gals and ghouls as well. On Oct. 29 we have special programs for both teens and children where they can learn about Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) and participate in related craft activities. If you’re downtown on Halloween, make sure you swing by the library, where we’ll have our own little party with some tricks, some treats, and a lot of fun. See you soon!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
- 3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 7. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
- 9. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
- 10. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 2. “Elvis”
- 3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 4. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- 5. “Bullet Train”
- 6. “Nope”
- 7. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- 8. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 9. “Paradise Highway”
- 10. “The Munsters”
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5-7 p.m., Dungeon Master Mondays – Learn the ins and out of building and running a full D&D campaign. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration required; 5:30-7 p.m., Pumpkins ‘n’ Pies – Join us for an evening of apple pie making and pumpkin decorating! This program is intended for ages 6-11 and registration is required.
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Toddler Painting – Children ages 2-5 are invited to join us for an artistic morning in the Kids room Castle. Registration is required; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — The library will open at 1 p.m. due to staff development. 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Stonington Plein Air Painters Exhibition – Visit the Hoxie Gallery tonight and meet the artists! Their pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of October during library hours; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with William J. Miller Jr. – Please join us for a discussion and Q & A with author William J. Miller Jr. and his debut novel, “Steel City: A Story of Pittsburgh”.
THURSDAY — 10-1030 a.m., Fall Baby Playtime –This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 2-3 p.m., Community Conversation | Aging in Westerly – You’re invited to this informal discussion about how our town meets the needs of older adults, and what can be improved; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland with the Irish Coastal Club – Beginners Welcome! Classes are fun and informal, with a focus on conversation and basic grammar.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Period Action Day – Help us put together care packages of period products for teens who use the library! This program is for teens in grades 7-12.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
