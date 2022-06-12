It’s that time again … Westerly Library and Wilcox Park’s Summer Reading programs will begin at the end of this week! Our Summer Reading program for kids first began 91 years ago, and since then we’ve added amazing programs so that both teens and adults can join in on the fun. It all kicks off this Saturday, June 18.
Newborns to students entering fifth grade should sign up for our kids program; they’ll earn badges every time they read (or are read to) for at least 15 minutes, or for participating in one of the suggested activities. Each badge earns one ticket to put toward the end-of-summer drawing! Our teen program, for students entering sixth through12th grade, works similarly: once signed up, participants will earn a badge for every 60 minutes of reading time, or for completing one of the activities. All you need to get started is to sign up for the website/app “Beanstack,” where you will log all of your reading. You can register online at www.westerlylibrary.beanstack.org, or by downloading the Beanstack Tracker App. Once you’re signed up, stop by the Kids Room or Teen Space at the library and pick out a free book to get started on your reading!
Don’t worry, we’re not leaving the adults out! We know you love to earn tickets, but we also know that many of you don’t have the time to read 40 books over the summer. Sign up for our Adult Summer Reading program, and you can earn a ticket for each day that you read for at least 15 minutes. Every ticket earns an entry into the end-of-summer drawing for a Chamber of Commerce gift card … because adults deserve prizes too! Feel free to drop by and ask for book recommendations to help get you started.
While reading is a treat in itself, it wouldn’t be summer without a slew of fun programs as well. This year, our theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” and many of our programs are related to exploring the outdoors. Our Youth Services Department is kicking things off on June 18 with a celebration in the park that includes axe-throwing, tie-dying, s’mores, and a special Juneteenth Storywalk. Throughout the summer, kids and teens can participate in special craft projects, art classes, storytimes, and even a birthday celebration for Harry Potter on July 30! Adults can also look forward to in-person Crafternoons, a presentation on edible plants, and a month-long Community Scavenger Hunt in downtown Westerly/Pawcatuck. For a full list of events, visit westerlylibrary.org/events, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for videos and program recordings. Mark your calendars now for June 18, and, in the meantime, stop by and check out some summer reads from the library!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 3. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
- 4. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
- 5. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
- 6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
- 7. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
- 8. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
- 9. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
- 10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Beatles: Get Back
- 2. “Licorice Pizza
- 3. “Morbius
- 4. “Father Stu
- 5. “Dog
- 6. “The Worst Person in the World
- 7. “The Contractor
- 8. “Uncharted
- 8. “The Batman
- 9. “CODA
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:30 p.m., Teen Garden Bed Grand Opening – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us as we plant seedlings in our new raised garden bed. Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday Night Movie – This month, we’re showing a coming-of-age film set in the 70’s, starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Afternoon Book Discussion – This month’s selection is “The Rosie Project” by Graeme Simsion. This is a hybrid program, meeting in the library Auditorium and on Zoom. Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for more details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! No previous Dungeons & Dragons experience is needed, but registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace room for a family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our July meeting. Contact Hannah at hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 4-5 p.m., Juneteenth: A Teen Celebration - Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to create posters and learn about Juneteenth; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – We’re meeting in person again, to share dishes we’ve prepared from “Cooks Illustrated All-time Best Appetizers” and “Martha Stewart’s appetizers”. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register and reserve a recipe.
THURSDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Juneteenth Storywalk – From June 16th through June 20th, enjoy our self-guided Juneteenth Storywalk in Wilcox Park, featuring the wonderful, new book “Opal Lee and What it Means to be Free” by Alice Faye Duncan; 4-4:45 p.m., Tween Thursday – Come hang out in our new Tween area and test your gaming skills; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Route 1 Corridor Stakeholder Workshop – The public is invited to hear about the Route 1 Corridor Plan for Westerly, Rhode Island and offer their perspectives.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Summer Reading Kickoff – Axe throwing, tie dye, and so much s’more! Join us in Wilcox Park near the fountain for our first day of this year’s Summer Reading Program; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Juneteenth – Check out our Juneteenth Storywalk in the park, and talk to some of the founders of ARC (Anti-Racism Coalition); 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 6-10 p.m., Summer Pops – Join us for this year’s Summer Pops, presented and performed by The Chorus of Westerly, with the Pops Festival Orchestra.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
