There’s a lot to look forward to this time of year! Pie and crockpot season is here, Thanksgiving is around the bend, and soon the end-of-year festivities will arrive. Before any of that, though, comes one of our most highly anticipated library events every year … our fall book sale!
Each year, the Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park work tirelessly, gathering items for the book sale. Since the sale depends on donations from our community, you can never be quite sure what treasures you will find … we are fortunate to have many generous donors that all contribute to make it a fantastic selection! Typically, you can expect to see a lot of “like-new” popular fiction and nonfiction, cookbooks, DVDs and books on CD. You can even find valuable collectors’ items and rare local history books. If you spent any time on the library esplanade this summer, you may have seen their Pop-Up Sales on Thursday mornings, a little preview of what is to come in the much larger annual sale! There are books (and other materials) for all ages and interests.
The book sale will officially be open to the public beginning on Thursday, Oct. 20, and will run until Saturday Oct. 29. It will open each morning at 9 a.m. and close down half an hour before the library closes (that’s 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday). The final day of the sale (the 29th) is the ever-popular “Bag Day,” where you pay only $10 for an entire bag full of wonderful books! I’ve been assured that the size of the bag does not matter, and the bigger the better! Just make sure you can carry it out of the library without it bursting.
As always, members of the Friends of the Library are invited to an exclusive preview of the book sale on Wednesday Oct. 19, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Showing your Friends membership card on this day grants you early access, and first dibs on the wonderful treasures that are for sale. If you’re not currently a Friends member, it’s not too late — we will have applications on hand that afternoon if you wish to join on the spot — it is just $15 for an individual, or $25 for the family per year.
The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will be honored with the Gold Leaf Award this year. This award recognizes those who have supported the park and the library to an outstanding degree over the years. Past recipients of the award include Tom Ahern, Vera Iiams, Ike Smith, Ed Morenzoni, Robin Driscoll, Donna Celico, Bob Benson, Dwight and Anna Brown, Fritz Eckel, Sen. Dennis Algiere, Richard Constantine, Pat Grande, Maria Bernier, Ellen Madison and Rose Weston. A private reception will be held on Oct. 14 to honor the Friends.
Top requested books
- 1. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
- 2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 3. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
- 4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
- 5. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
- 6. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
- 8. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich
- 9. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
- 10. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 2. “Bullet Train”
- 3. “Nope”
- 4. “Star Trek: Picard (Season 2)”
- 5. “2000 Mules”
- 6. “The Power of the Dog”
- 7. “Annika (Season 1)”
- 8. “The Invitation”
- 9. “A Discovery of Witches (Season 3)”
- 10. “Mystery! Miss Scarlet and the Duke (Season 2)”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for the holiday.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library; 5:30-6 p.m., PJ Storytime – for ages birth to 11 years, with a caregiver, on the library’s third floor.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 2-3 p.m., Estate Planning 101 – learn about wills, trusts, and powers of attorney; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Cookbook Club – this month features recipes from ”Half Baked Harvest Every Day”.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – a service officer will be there to help veterans get access to the VA and all of the benefits they are eligible to receive.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Group – The group-led writing workshop takes place on the second Saturday of each month. Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pumpkin Pick-Up – come pick up a free pumpkin to decorate for our Pumpkin Stroll on October 21st! Drop off by the 20th to be featured in our pumpkin stroll!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
