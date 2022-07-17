‘Tis the season for beach reads, but the meaning of “beach read” will differ depending on who you ask. Typically, when we think of beach reads, we imagine easy-reading romance, “chit-lit” or — literally — books that are set in a tropical locale. If you prefer to lay on the sand with the latest thriller by Lisa Jewell or Lee Child, have at it! Personally, my ideal beach read is something feel-good, and a little bit quirky. Whatever your personal taste is, we definitely have something at the library for you.
Since fun and flirty romances are popular summer book choices, there are a bunch of new ones hitting the shelves now. “Dream On” is a rom-com by Angie Hockman about a woman who wakes from a coma filled with memories that include her boyfriend, Devin … who, according to everyone in her life, doesn’t exist. Things get stranger when she runs into the real Devin in a flower shop a year later. An odd premise, to be sure, but it’s deeper than you may initially imagine, and the characters are engaging. If you like your fiction served with just a side of romance, try “Flying Solo” by Linda Holmes (author of the very popular “Evvie Drake Starts Over”), a story of self-discovery, family secrets, and — yes — new love. “The Edge of Summer” by Viola Shipman is a similar, but much more emotional, story about a woman who begins uncovering family secrets after her mother passes. Don’t worry, you’ll shed just as many happy tears as sad ones.
If you just want a heartwarming read that will leave you happy and satisfied, we’ve got you covered there as well. I’m currently reading “Iona Iverson’s Rules of Commuting” by Clare Pooley, a quirky book about an eccentric group of people who ride the train together and unwittingly become friends. The main character, Iona, is a hoot, and it had me hooked from the very first page. “Nora Goes Off Script” by Annabel Monaghan follows up-and-coming screenwriter, Nora, whose newest script based on her recent failed marriage becomes a Hollywood hit. It’s set to film on location, at her home, with an A-list actor playing her ex-husband. Of course, sparks fly and drama ensues, but in an enjoyable way.
If you’re bringing your e-reader to the beach, the library can still go with you! Download the Libby and Hoopla apps for access to hundreds of thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, comics, and even movies. Hoopla is great because you get instant access to the titles — no holds, no wait! They have recently added a great collection of beach reads, including the Schitt’s Creek-inspired “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey, the entire series of Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn (after which you can binge-watch the Netflix series), and books by bestselling romance writer Jasmine Guillory. If you’re more into thrillers than rom-coms, they also have popular titles like “The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill. Happy reading!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 3. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
- 5. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 7. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 8. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams
- 9. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
- 10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Lost City”
- 2. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 3. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 4. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- 5. “Father Stu”
- 6. “The Northman”
- 7. “The Bad Guys”
- 8. “The Worst Person in the World”
- 9. “CODA”
- 10. “Ambulance”
This week
MONDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Toddler Paint Party – Registration through our website is required; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Paint Party – Best for kids ages 6-12, and registration is required; 6-6:30 p.m., Family Fun Movement – Join us in Wilcox Park by the fountain for some family fitness and fun!
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels yoga practice; 10-11 a.m., Parents as Teachers – Activities, interactive songs, games and so much more! Contact Maria Camarena at mcamarena@westerly.k12.ri.us; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – Genviéve Spitale from The Chorus of Westerly puts on an interactive musical performance; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program takes place weekly all summer long; 2-3:30 p.m., Film Club – We meet in person OR online to discuss this month’s movies; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – This month we’re preparing and sharing recipes from “Gather and Graze” by Stephanie Izard. Registration is required.
THURSDAY — 9a.m.-7:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon To-Go | Sun Prints – We’re giving out a new craft kit every Thursday in July. Registration is required; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 11-11:45 a.m., Little Voices in the Park – An interactive musical performance in the park; 4-4:45 p.m., Tween Thursday – This program is for ages 9-12; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond; Colonial Theatre in the Park | Waiting for Godot – Tickets are free with registration! This performance runs through Sunday, and again next week.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – Meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 2-3 p.m., Rhode Island Black Storytellers – Campfire themed stories with a craft to go!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.