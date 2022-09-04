They say “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but what about its title?
I’m definitely guilty of this, but there’s no shame! When browsing books on a shelf, with their spines out, the title is virtually the only thing you can see. Authors obviously go to great pains to choose one that will appeal to their intended audience. Should it be a dark and chilling title, such as “Winter’s Bone” or “Along Came a Spider”? Philosophical and vaguely pretentious, à la “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”? Light and punny, like “Here’s Looking at Euclid”? Or oddly specific, as in “How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You”? I guess it all depends on the author! If you’re looking for your next book, and want to judge strictly by the title, I’ve cherry-picked some of the more interesting ones we have available.
The stranger the title, the better chance that it will grab your attention. “The Jewish-Japanese Sex and Cookbook and How to Raise Wolves” by comedy writer Jack Douglas was clearly designed with this goal in mind. On the other hand, some of these are so well-known by now that we no longer notice how bizarre they are; Philip K. Dick’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” is a perfect example.
Other titles at first appear nonsensical, but are perfectly logical once you read the book. Science fiction fans won’t bat an eye at “So Long and Thanks for All the Fish” by Douglas Adams, though the rest of the world may be scratching their heads. “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” by Aimee Bender, although peculiar, accurately describes her book about a girl who tastes a cake her mother baked and realizes she can taste the emotions of food. Finally, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” by Mark Haddon is a fantastic story about a neurodivergent boy who goes on a Sherlock Holmes-style quest after — you guessed it — a strange and terrible occurrence involving a dog in the night.
Then there are the titles that are clearly meant to give you a chuckle; comedians are masters of this. Jim Gaffigan’s books “Dad is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story” are hilariously relatable, as is (at least to me) “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by stand-up Tom Segura. David Sedaris has several, including “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” “A Carnival of Snackery” and the succinctly titled “Naked”.
If you’d like to keep it going, there are a number of authors who have whole collections of oddly-titled (but very good) books. Alexander McCall Smith has written over 50, including “The Finer Points of Sausage Dogs,” “The Uncommon Appeal of Clouds,” and most recently “A Song of Comfortable Chairs.” Another is David Rosenfelt, who specializes in punny, dog-themed mysteries like “Dachsund Through the Snow” and “Holy Chow.” Judge away, but maybe give some of these a try as well!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 5. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 6. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 7. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager
- 8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 10. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Elvis”
- 2. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 3. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 4. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
- 5. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- 7. “Last Seen Alive”
- 8. “CODA”
- 9. “Lightyear”
- 10. “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Labor Day.
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Toddler Painting – Children ages 2-5 are invited to join us for an artistic morning in the Kids room Castle. Registration is required;4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out! Pride Club is for everyone in grades 7-12; 5-7 p.m., Jillian Barber Exhibit: Retrospective – Join us in the Hoxie Gallery for the opening of Jillian Barbers exhibit, and to meet the artist. Her pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of September during library hours.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of the organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-2 p.m., Teen Yoga – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to de-stress with yoga in the park with Chelsea Hauck of Bluebird Yoga. If it’s raining, we will meet in the Teen space. Registration is required.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.