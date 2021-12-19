From yule logs to sun-welcoming ritual dances, the winter solstice is celebrated worldwide as the day of the longest night, and the beginning of the return of light.
Scientifically speaking, the winter solstice is when the sun’s path is the lowest in our sky, causing us to experience the least daylight and, inversely, the longest night in the solar year. It usually occurs between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 in the Northern Hemisphere. This year the winter solstice falls on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at precisely 10:59 a.m. EST. This event happens at the exact same moment for all in the Northern Hemisphere.
As someone who has always been fascinated by the mystery of the daily lives of people in other parts of the world, it is humbling to know that at the exact moment of the solstice, all residents of the northern hemisphere are experiencing the same event across 24 time zones.
If this is your first time celebrating the solstice, here are a few ideas of how to welcome back the light:
Try a candlelit meditation: Because the solstice is all about seeking light in the darkness, try lighting a candle and meditating on phrases like, “I am content in this moment” or “I am light.” You can do this with either your eyes open and looking at the candle, or with your eyes closed and focusing on its warmth. Just remember to be careful, as you are working with fire.
Read a winter book: Check out some titles like, “The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper and “Grandmother Spider Brings the Sun” by Geri Keams if you want a quick read or are reading to children. If you are in search of a title that will keep you reading over the holidays, try “Christmas Days: 12 Stories and 12 Feasts for 12 Days” by Jeanette Winterson or “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey.
Go stargazing: If you can bear the winter cold, try stargazing. A great way to celebrate the longest night is to stare into it! Be sure to dress in warm layers, or it might be a short trip.
Enjoy a yule log: Historically, the yule log was a fire that was lit on the solstice, and was maintained all night to keep the darkness at bay. Now, because of the miracle of electricity, we no longer have to worry about lighting a fire for warmth or light and can do it more out of enjoyment. If you are like me though, you may not have a fireplace, or a chimney for that matter. This is where I turn to the Hallmark Christmas yule log and enjoy a cup of tea while I listen to the sounds of a crackling fire on my TV.
However you celebrate, have a happy solstice!
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
4. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
5. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
7. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
9. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child
10. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
Top requested DVDs
1. “No Time to Die”
2. “Jungle Cruise”
3. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
4. “The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season”
5. “The Last Duel”
6. “The French Dispatch”
7. “Cry Macho”
8. “The Many Saints of Newark”
9. “Dune”
10. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Book Club – This is a hybrid event and will be held on Zoom and in the Teen space. For the month of December, we will be reading any book or graphic novel that falls in the biography genre. Preregistration is required; please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance.
FRIDAY — Library is closed for Christmas Eve.
SATURDAY — Library is closed for Christmas.
Morgan Wright is a public services
associated at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
