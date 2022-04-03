The American Library Association has celebrated National Library Week since 1958 as a way of recognizing the contributions of libraries and their staffs and to highlight the many resources they provide. This year, National Library Week takes place from April 3-9, and the theme is “Connect with Your Library.” No matter what you are looking for — books or music, digital materials or hard copies, in-person or virtual programs — the library is here for you.
If you haven’t stopped by the library in a while, there’s literally no time like the present. You can sign up for a library card in just a matter of minutes, as long as you have proof of address. Have grossly overdue books, or fines on your account? No judgment, we have all been there (seriously, welcome to my entire childhood). Please come and talk to us! We want everyone to enjoy our library, and will work with you to lower the fines and start a payment plan. As long as you are contributing to the plan, you will once again have full access to our materials and resources.
We often have people stop by who haven’t been to the library in many years; if this is you, this week is a great time to reacquaint yourself. There will be an Adult Scavenger Hunt (also fun for families) taking place throughout the week, which will lead you all around the library. Participants who complete the hunt can spin our prize wheel to win either a free book, a free coffee or cookie from Coy Café, or a planter. The whole thing should only take about 10 minutes start to finish, and you’ll likely explore areas of the library you haven’t really seen before. While you’re here, grab a calendar and check out our upcoming events like the Cookbook Club, author talks, or one of the many gardening programs we have this spring. There’s a lot going on!
If you’re able, give us a hand! We have a matching gift challenge in effect for National Library Week and we need your help to reach our goal! Three generous donors have pledged to contribute $250 each if we are able to secure 250 donations during the week. We are asking the community to support Westerly Library and Wilcox Park with a donation in any amount and help us reach our goal and earn the matching gift. The theme of this campaign is “High Five Your Library” and donors who support the effort will be recognized on “high five” hand cut-outs, which will be on display around the circulation desk throughout National Library Week. Everyone is invited to participate and to encourage friends to pitch in as well. Donations can be made in person (there is a beautiful donation box crafted by our very own Tim Hayes, technology & innovation coordinator, at the Circulation Desk), online at https://westerlylibrary.org/supportus, or by mail. Every dollar counts!
Thank you, always, for your ongoing support.
Top requested books
- 1. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
- 2. “The Match” by Harlan Coben
- 3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
- 4. “Run Rose Run” by James Patterson
- 5. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
- 6. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
- 7. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
- 8. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson
- 9. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
- 10. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Belfast”
- 2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- 3. “Sing 2”
- 4. “Nightmare Alley”
- 5. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 6. “West Side Story”
- 7. “House of Gucci”
- 8. “All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2”
- 9. “The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4”
- 10. “Death on the Nile”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Library Tote – For our special Library Week project, we’re making stenciled tote bags, perfect for hauling your library books around! Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – It’s week one of our Run Club, and we’re meeting at the fountain in Wilcox Park for our group run. No registration is required!
TUESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us on Tuesdays in the Terrace Room for a family storytime! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library. Masks are highly recommended.
WEDNESDAY — 5-7 p.m., Olean Center Art Exhibit – This month’s exhibit will be with artwork from the Olean Center themed around “Community”! Join us during this special opening to meet the artists.
THURSDAY — 12-2 p.m., Olean Center Art Exhibit – This month’s exhibit will be with artwork from the Olean Center themed around “Community”! Join us during this special opening to meet the artists; 4-5 p.m., Teen Dungeon and Dragons – Join us for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! No previous Dungeons & Dragons experience is needed, but preregistration is required; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park and Library | Turn It Up and Tone – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Drop by the library’s Old Main Reading Room for our weekly Chess Club. Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m., Dante Society Lecture | Acri Family Trees: Connecting Your Italian Roots – Don’t miss this presentation and discussion on Genealogy with the Dante Society of Westerly and presenter Bill Mitchell! The lecture will take place in the library’s Auditorium.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization will have a table set up outside the library’s Old Main Reading Room the second Friday of every month. They will be there to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Digital Literacy Classes – Sign up for up to 8 weeks of free computer classes with Spanish support, presented by the Providence Public Library and RI Office of Library and Information Services. Limited spaces available, so registration is required. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – The group will meet the second Saturday of each month. Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
