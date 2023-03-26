Although people normally associate us with books, health and fitness have long been priorities for Westerly Library and Wilcox Park. When the original building was constructed in 1894, it was designed to house more than books: also included a gymnasium “for the men and boys in town,” which was described in the newspaper as being “furnished with all the contrivances known to modern gymnasts”. The gym was eventually discontinued in 1952, when the YMCA was built, but to this day we continue to offer programs that encourage wellness … though, these days, they’re designed for more than just the boys!
Our Run Club, which began around the same time as the pandemic in 2020, is now gearing up for its fourth year. The club is inspired by the popular “Couch to 5k” (C25K®) exercise plan, and, as the name suggests, is meant to help beginner runners work their way up to running a 5K (3.1-mile) distance over the course of eight weeks. Each week, we meet in Wilcox Park for a group workout that has us alternate between walking and jogging. Over time, we increase the time running and decrease the walking time, slowly building the physical (and mental!) stamina it takes to run 3 miles straight. Our first group run of the year is April 3 from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and we’ll continue every Monday of the month through the end of May. No registration is necessary, just dress comfortably and meet by the fountain! Check out the events page on our website for more information, and to see what each workout entails.
Each month, our Kids Department runs various programs that encourage little ones to get up and move their bodies as well. During “Family Fun Movement,” participants get their blood pumping by experimenting with hula hoops, jump ropes, and ribbons. Another fun activity is “Sing and Stomp,” where kids sing, stomp and dance to the beat … caregivers are encouraged to get in on the action as well! Pretty soon the warmer weather will be here, and with it will come plenty of outdoor activities like yoga and Essentrics in the park. Keep an eye on our calendar for updates!
Physical fitness is undoubtedly important, but nowadays we know that mental and emotional wellness is equally vital for a healthy and full life. Self-help books on reducing stress are particularly popular at the library, like Dan Harris’ “10% happier” and “Happy Not Perfect” by Poppy Jamie. Therapist Kati Morton has a couple of best-selling titles, including “Are U Ok?”, a comprehensive and approachable guide that covers a variety of common mental health concerns and offers coping strategies as well as advice on how to reach out (and who to contact) for help. If you subscribe to the belief that laughter is the best medicine, there are countless hilarious movies and books to help you giggle your way to better health ... and, for a double dose of healthy, you can listen to your favorite funny audiobook on your run!
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 3. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
- 4. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 5. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
- 6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 7. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
- 8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
- 9. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 10. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “The Whale”
- 2. “A Man Called Otto”
- 3. “Babylon”
- 4. “Triangle of Sadness”
- 5. “Women Talking”
- 6. “The Fabelmans”
- 7. “80 for Brady”
- 8. “Living”
- 9. “Plane”
- 10. “The Old Way”
This Week
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 6-7:30 p.m., Town Hall with Senator Gu – Join RI State Senator Victoria Gu, Town Council President Ed Morrone, and Town Council Vice President Kevin Lowther for a town hall meeting about housing issues and proposed state legislation.
TUESDAY — The library will open at 1:00pm for staff development.
4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime with Special Guest Princess Aurora – This morning’s storytime features special guest Princess Aurora and other characters from AMA Dance Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty! Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Teen Art Club – Are you a teen artist? Join us to share your art and create new projects; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 1-2 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt in Wilcox Park – The Egg Hunt is back this year! Children ages 1-8 will enjoy hunting for eggs and meeting with the Easter Bunny in Wilcox Park. Please direct questions to the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
