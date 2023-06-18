Recently I have been hearing the term “fast fashion”. I have been (and if being truthful still sometimes am) guilty of buying clothes, wearing them once or twice, and then getting rid of them, only to buy more clothes because they were on sale. It’s a cycle that is causing huge problems. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in the United States, 14.5 million tons of textiles were landfilled and incinerated in 2018 — clothing being the main source. There are ways to lessen our impact and you can learn about them at the library.
“Make Thrift Mend: Stitch, Patch, Darn, Plant-Dye & Love Your Wardrobe” by Katrina Rodabaugh offers a guide to building (and keeping) a wardrobe that matters. Whether you want to repair your go-to jeans, refresh a favorite garment, or alter clothing you already have rather than buying brand new, Rodabaugh covers it all. The author includes stories, essays, and a slow fashion call-to-action, to change the habit of overconsumption. Now, I do not have skills in the textile arts, but it’s never too late to learn, right? Thank goodness we have books that will teach me how to sew at the library!
“Thriftstyle: The Ultimate Bargain Shopper’s Guide to Smart Fashion” by Allison Engel reveals how savvy shoppers can cultivate upscale, upcycled wardrobes at thrift and consignment store prices. I’m particularly interested in this book, but not because I’m into upscale … far from it! However, I tend to get overwhelmed in consignment shops because there are so many choices, so I’m hoping for some helpful tips and tricks.
If you’d like to learn more about fast fashion, we are hosting the talk, “Introduction to Sustainable Fashion” on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Amanda Lee McCarty, host of the “Clotheshorse” podcast, will teach us what fast fashion is and where to find out about it! Amanda will break down the impact of our clothing on the planet and its people. We will also learn what greenwashing is, how we can make better choices, and what we can do to get more people involved in the slow fashion movement! This event is virtual, so please email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to receive the Zoom link to the event.
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 6. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 7. “The Wager” by David Grann
- 8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 9. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 10. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “80 for Brady”
- 2. “John Wick. Chapter 4”
- 3. “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- 4. “Mafia Mamma”
- 5. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- 6. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- 7. “65”
- 8. “A Good Person”
- 9. “The Lost King”
- 10. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice. The library building will be closed today in recognition of Juneteenth.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making Origami Pop-Up Books! Pick up your kit in our first floor Makerspace while supplies last; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games. Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club; 6-6:30 p.m., Family Craft Night – Come decorate your very own summer library bookbag! Bags will be provided, or you can bring your own!
WEDNESDAY — The library will open at 1pm due to staff training. 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our July meeting; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – Join us for our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Stamp Making Workshop (FULL) – We’ll walk you through the steps of carving your own stamp.
THURSDAY — 3-3:30 p.m., Natural Arts – Join us as we create art using natural art supplies. This month we will be using paint made from plants; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re going discussing “Living Ghosts and Mischievous Monsters” by Dan SaSuWeh Jones; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 7-8 p.m., Introduction to Sustainable Fashion – Join Amanda Lee McCarty via Zoom, host of the Clotheshorse podcast, to learn all about fast fashion.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond.
SATURDAY — 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Memoir Writing Workshop with Ethan Gilsdorf – Learn to capture your personal experiences on the page in an engaging memoir in this writing workshop. Preregistration is required; 1-2 p.m., Macaroni Necklaces – Stop by and make your own necklace out of dyed pasta; 1-3 p.m., Green Teens – Help us care for our Youth Garden and learn about conservation efforts; 6:30-10 p.m., Summer Pops – Watch The Chorus of Westerly bring music into Wilcox Park in its 42nd Summer Pops Concert. For more information, visit www.chorusofwesterly.org/summer-pops.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
