Some of our most popular nonfiction books are those written by Bill Bryson. Bryson is best known for his humorous travel books, and his signature style of sarcasm, irony, and a healthy dose of self-deprecation. He’s my kind of guy. If you haven’t read any of his work, there’s no time like the present! In fact, I’m a bit jealous that you get to experience his books for the first time. Here are a few favorites.
“A Walk in the Woods” (1998), chronicles middle-aged, out-of-shape Bryson’s attempt to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail. That’s 2,190 miles, a mammoth feat for even the most experienced hikers — which Bryson, and his college pal who accompanies him, most assuredly are not. Along the way, Bryson encounters interesting characters, rugged terrain, and all manner of wildlife. It’s endlessly entertaining, informative, and may even inspire you to take your own jaunt through the woods! A quote, to get you started: “Black bears rarely attack. But here’s the thing. Sometimes they do … If they want to kill you and eat you, they can, and pretty much whenever they want. That doesn’t happen often, but — and here is the absolutely salient point — once would be enough.”
Though Bryson was born and raised in Iowa, he spent the majority of his adult life living in England. Suffice to say, when he returned to the United States after 20 years, it was a bit of a culture shock. “I’m a Stranger Here Myself” (2000) is a compilation of weekly newspaper columns that Bryson wrote about the peculiarity of feeling like an outsider in his home country in which he puzzles (and occasionally delights) over such things as garbage disposals, the U.S. Postal Service, and IRS tax forms. A quote that I found particularly relatable: “The thing about a weekly column, I discovered, is that it comes up weekly. Now this may seem a self-evident fact, but in two years there never came a week when it did not strike me as both profound and startling. Another column? Already? But I just did one.”
In addition to Bryson’s many travelogues, he also has some pop-science books that are intended to make confusing subjects not only accessible, but actually entertaining. “A Short History of Nearly Everything” (2003) lives up the title, as it covers everything from the Big Bang to theoretical physics to meteorology. At 544 pages, it’s a bit of an undertaking, but it’s actually great for thumbing through and reading a chapter here and there. A quote: “It is a curious feature of our existence that we come from a planet that is very good at promoting life but even better at extinguishing it.”
Unfortunately for us, Bryson retired from writing a couple of years ago (though he is releasing a novella directly through Audible this November, if you subscribe). The upside is he wrote 19 books, most of which are available for free at the library.
Top requested books
1. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
2. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
6. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
7. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
9. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
10. “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
3. “Bullet Train”
4. “Elvis”
5. “The Power of the Dog”
6. “Nope”
7. “Beast”
8. “The Invitation”
9. “2000 Mules”
10. “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12; 4-5 p.m., Word Nerds – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join our literary club.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 10-11 a.m., Parent Support Network of RI Information Table – The CORE Team educates on overdose awareness and prevention through Naloxone (Narcan) trainings and Harm Reduction practices. Stop by their table in the Old Main Reading Room; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Animation Nation Pizza Party – A screening of the projects we worked on all summer! Come, watch some awesome stop-motion movies, and pig out on pizza.
THURSDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 6-8 p.m., The Sanderson Sisters Spellbinding Spooktacular – You won’t want to miss our fall fundraiser: an original, scripted musical comedy by Simply Enchanted! Tickets are $45 per person. Beer, cocktails, wine and light bites are included in the ticket price. All proceeds from this fundraiser support Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – It’s the final day of the sale! Bring a bag of any size, and fill it for just $10; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-2 p.m., Día de los Muertos – Teens are invited to learn about the traditions of Day of the Dead. Bring an item that reminds you of someone you have lost and build a small ofrenda to them; 1-1:30 p.m., Día de los Muertos – Kids are welcome to join us for a holiday storytime and paper plate sugar skull decorating! Supplies provided, but are first come, first served.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.