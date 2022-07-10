Sustainability is the name of the game! More and more people are becoming interested in homesteading, or at least taking small steps to become more self-sufficient. This is especially important this year, as prices for produce and meat continue to skyrocket; according to the Consumer Price Index, food increased by more than 8% over the last year, and eggs are up a massive 32%! Those with land to spare can keep chickens and grow their own vegetables, but this isn’t the only way to sustainably source your own food. This summer, why not try your hand at foraging and save a few bucks at the grocery store? We’ve got the tools and information to get you started.
Beach plums, mushrooms, wineberries, oh my! There are edible plants all around, if you only know where to look for them. This Wednesday, July 13, we’re hosting The 3 Foragers for an educational program on summer wild plant foraging. The 3 Foragers are a family of (you guessed it) three from southeastern Connecticut who specialize in finding, photographing, and preparing wild edible plants. In this presentation, they will introduce you to a variety of plants that can be found locally — both along the sea shore and in the forests! Not only will they teach you to identify and harvest these delicacies, they also provide examples of ways to prepare and serve them. The program runs from 6-7 p.m. in the library auditorium, and no registration is required.
While you’re here, you may want to browse through some books on foraging as well. “Foraging New England” by Tom Seymour is a fantastic resource guide, with hundreds of edible and medicinal plants that are organized by environmental zone. It also includes helpful information for novice foragers such as harvesting tips and toxic plants to look out for. “The Wild Table” by Connie Green is another fantastic cookbook, which is broken into sections for each season. With recipes for mulberry ice cream, chicken-fried puffball steaks, even chanterelle-infused vodka, there’s something for everyone! We also have “Forage, Harvest, Feast” by Marie Viljoen, which dedicates entire chapters to plants that you likely already have in your yard, like common milkweed and dandelion. Dandelion Crown Pad Thai? I’m down to try it!
Back to those eggs. I don’t recommend “foraging” in your neighbor’s chicken coop for these, but we have a bunch of books at the library that can give you the know-how to start keeping your own backyard flock. “The Chicken Keeper’s Problem Solver” by Chris Graham and “Barnyard in your Backyard” by Gail Damerow are two that go over the basics of chicken husbandry. “Free-Range Chicken Gardens” by Jessi Bloom can help you design a beautiful and functional garden to keep your chickens happy and well-fed. Round things out with “Art of the Chicken Coop” by Chris Gleason, and you’ve got everything you need!
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 1-2 p.m., Teen Nature Illustrations with DPNC – Learn techniques to capture the beauty of the world around you. This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and registration is required.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice; 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome, this month’s selection is “Terms of Endearment” by Larry McMurty; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace room for a family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 10:45-11:15 a.m., Baby Playtime – Join us for a segmented lap sit-style program designed for babies; 2-3:30 p.m., Animation Nation – Join our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program, and become the director of your own blockbuster! This program takes place weekly all summer long; 6-7 p.m., Summer Wild Plant Foraging – The 3 Foragers, a family from Southeastern CT, will teach about the edible plants and fungi of summer with their original photos and recipe ideas. This program is held in the auditorium.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 9a.m.-7:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon To-Go | Painted Planters – We’re giving out a new craft kit every Thursday in July. Registration is required; 4-5 p.m., Teen Writers Workshop – Join us in the Teen Space to get feedback on your poems, short stories, personal essays, novels in progress — whatever you like to write! Registration is required; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 3-9 p.m., Next Up Music Festival – Don’t miss this exciting showcase of some of the many up and coming music artists in Westerly. This free, all-ages festival will take place around the historic gazebo in Wilcox Park. Bring a picnic, blanket, or lawn chair and enjoy the show!
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
