There are many library patrons struggling with the idea of “What should I read next?” Full disclosure, this has never been a problem for me. In fact, my current “To Be Read” list is so long that if I read one book per week, I will finish my current list in a little over 16 years! Fortunately, the Westerly Library creates displays of books and curates lists of recommendations for the wondering reader.
Frequent patrons to the library may have noticed a display entitled “In Case You Missed It (ICYMI).” This display incorporates the New York Times Bestseller List entries for the current month, one year ago. So often, patrons want to read the most current books, but the wait list for those titles can be discouragingly long. The good news is that most “new” titles will no longer have a wait list the following year and are relatively easy to get. There is also a handy bookmark available at the display so you may keep track of all the current novels you wish to read. This display is amazingly popular!
Be sure to visit the Westerly Library website for a new monthly Staff Picks list! You can also get a small booklet of each month’s suggestions, which are kept on a table near the front door near the current month’s Book Page magazine. There is also an ever-changing table display of staff picks right between the ICYMI display and Columbus exit doors.
Non-fiction display recommendations typically focus on seasonal or current topics such as gardening, cooking/baking, crafting, various forms of health and fitness, or personal finance. It’s hard to resist a fascinating book full of glossy pictures and wonderful ideas! This display changes at least monthly, so be sure to stay current with frequent library visits.
Other popular fiction displays focus on themes that may capture the interest of the staff member creating that feature (read: whimsy), whether it is mystery, beach reads, fantasy, psychological thrillers, women in literature, etc.
In the Media Room, we showcase a recurring display of movies. Each month a new genre is featured; for example, June was foreign film month, and December is “cozy Christmas.” Particular actors, directors, or movies with sequels have also had their time in the limelight. Come on in to see what is slated for January.
If none of these displays intrigue you, you can always approach any staff member who will make an enthusiastic recommendation. Talking about books is one of our favorite things to do!
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
5. “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
6. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton
9. “Mercy” by David Baldacci
10. “Peril” by Bob Woodward
Top requested DVDs
1. “No Time to Die”
2. “The French Dispatch”
3. “Dune”
4. “The Last Duel”
5. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”
6. “Dangerous”
7. “Antlers”
8. “The Many Saints of Newark”
9. “The Crown: the Complete Fourth Season”
10. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 5-7:30 p.m., Mary Blanchet Art Exhibit – Meet this month’s artist, Mary Blanchet, in the Hoxie Gallery! Her pieces can also be viewed throughout the month of January during library hours.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Open Mic Night – Do you have something to say? Share your own creative writing, essays, poems, or songs! Grades 6-12 are invited to join us in the Auditorium for an evening of expression and art. Preregistration is required; please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Library – Ready for a workout that gets results and relieves pain & stiffness? This workout (for every age and fitness level) will elongate and strengthen all the muscle chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water to the 3rd floor Terrace Room.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take and Make – Come grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote (located in the Kid’s Room) for this once a month craft, then follow along with the video on our YouTube channel! Supplies are first come, first serve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writers Group – The Adult Writers Workshop will meet the second Saturday of each month in the 2nd floor Roberts Room. Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Marilyn Russo is a circulation associate at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.