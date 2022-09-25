I love cookbooks … in theory. I love the glossy images of immaculately styled dishes, the tips and tricks, and the author’s anecdotes that often accompany the recipes. I could happily flip through cookbooks for hours, in much the same way I would a celebrity gossip magazine. That said, I would love them even more if someone was willing to prepare the dishes for me to sample, so I don’t have to do all the work on my own. If this resonates with you, then boy do I have some news to share: the Westerly Cookbook Club was basically made for you!
Our Cookbook Club meets in the library Terrace Room on the second Wednesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. Each month, we focus on a different cookbook, which can be checked out several weeks ahead of time. I should be clear: you do have to do just a tiny bit of work to attend, by preparing and bringing a dish from the book to share with the group. If you’re a whiz in the kitchen, you’re welcome to bring more than one, but if you’re less of a culinarian you can start off with something simple like a salad, a dip, or even a (nonalcoholic) beverage! The whole group sits down for a family-style meal together as we discuss our recipes, and our overall experience with the cookbook. It’s a blast.
This October, we’re actually celebrating the fourth anniversary of our club. Over the years, we’ve shared many dishes from many different cookbooks, but there were a handful that really stood out as winners. In October of 2017, our very first meeting, we focused on “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” by art-therapist-turned-blogger Deb Perelman. To this day, it remains a favorite, and the author has written several more since then: “Smitten Kitchen Every Day” and “Smitten Kitchen Keepers.” Perelman is a completely self-taught chef who creates delicious and creative (but unfussy) dishes, which many of us appreciated. We also loved anything and everything by America’s Test Kitchen: “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook” (2016), “All-time Best Appetizers” (2016), “Vegetables Illustrated” (2019), and “The Savory Baker” (2022) received rave reviews from the group, and gave us all very happy tummies. Other winners? “Cookish” (2020) by Christopher Kimball, “Cook Like a Pro”(2018) by the great Ina Garten, “At Home with Madhur Jaffrey” (2010), and “Ottolenghi Simple” (2018) by Yotam Ottolenghi were some favorites … all of which are available through the library!
Our next meeting is taking place on Oct. 12, and we’ll be sharing dishes from “Half-Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard. Books are available to check out on the first floor of the library; once you have a chance to look through them, you can reserve your recipe by emailing reference@westerlylibrary.org, or calling 401-596-2877. You can see which recipes have already been chosen on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org. Bon appétit!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- 3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- 6. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
- 7. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
- 8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- 10. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
- 2. “Elvis”
- 3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- 4. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- 5. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- 6. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- 7. “Bullet Train”
- 8. “Paradise Highway”
- 9. “Nope”
- 10. “The Munsters”
This week
MONDAY — 10:30-11:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – Join us to read and talk about some of your favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12; 6-8:30 p.m., Monday Movie Night – Don’t miss this free screening in the library auditorium! We’re showing a very popular new biographical musical drama film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film follows the life of rock and roll icon, singer, and actor Elvis Presley. Popcorn will be served, and there is no need to register!
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org;4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library; 6-7 p.m., Author Talk with Ann Hood | Fly Girl: A Memoir – Please join us in the Auditorium for a discussion and Q & A with local author Ann Hood and her newest book. This event is in partnership with Savoy Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime – A family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out! Pride Club is for everyone in grades 7-12.
THURSDAY — 2-3 p.m., Drop-in Art Class with Olean Center – Join the Olean Center for a drop-in art class hosted by Phebe Poppins! Supplies are provided, and this activity is open to all ages; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us on the back side of the pond; 6-10 p.m., Friends 50th Anniversary Gala – The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a “Friends At Fifty” Gala hosted at the United Theatre Friday. The event will feature silent and live auctions with Bob Ward and literary-themed food & cocktails catered by Watch Hill Catering. Tickets available through the library website.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon: Spooky Spiderweb – Make your own spiderweb using yarn and popsicle sticks! Supplies provided, but are first come, first served.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
