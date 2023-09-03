Each year, we have a new Summer Reading theme, which we take into account when planning our summer programs and activities. Given that we offer programs for so many ages, though, there are times that we have to stretch the theme a bit (and occasionally to the point of snapping) to get it to fit. This year’s theme, thankfully, was not so difficult to navigate: “Find Your Voice”! This summer, we encouraged all ages to find their own voices in a variety of ways, but primarily by expressing themselves artistically. To round out our summer, we’re excited to celebrate all of our beautiful, diverse, creative voices with a Community Art Exhibit in the Hoxie Gallery this September.
If you are not familiar with our Hoxie Gallery, which was named after William D. and Lavinia B. Hoxie, it is a beautiful space on the second floor of the library where we offer art exhibits. Typically, each exhibit lasts for one month, and showcases the work of a local artist. This month, our exhibit includes the work of a great number of locals, and one of the truly unique things about it is the variety of art on display: paintings, sculptures, drawings, needlework, weavings, and more! In addition to plenty of pieces by established, local, career artists, the exhibit also includes art by novices, hobbyists, and folks who are just beginning to experiment with art as a means of expression. We’re excited to include some art by talented youngsters, as well as a Community Mosaic collaborative project organized by the Chariho Youth Task Force.
In addition to the art adorning the walls of the Hoxie Gallery, those who attend the exhibit opening on Sept. 6 will also have the chance to experience the art of the written word. We’ve invited a handful of local writers to give a reading of their work during the opening! There’s a mix of poetry, short stories, memoirs, and excerpts of novels, all read by the gifted individuals that penned them. We’ll kick off this portion of the evening with a reading by Ethan Gilsdorf, author of “Fantasy Freaks and Gaming Geeks”.
Please join us for the opening of our Community Art Exhibit this Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., where you’ll have a chance to meet some of the artists, listen to our local writers, and view all of the beautiful art in person. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. If you can’t make it on Wednesday, don’t fret! The exhibit runs until Sept. 28 and can be viewed during normal library hours, so there are plenty of opportunities to come and admire the work. Perhaps, you’ll even be inspired to explore your artistic side and create something for yourself!
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
- 3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 6. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
- 7. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride
- 8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 9. “The Wager” by David Grann
- 10. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “About My Father”
- 2. “No Hard Feelings”
- 3. “The Little Mermaid”
- 4. “Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3”
- 5. “You Hurt My Feelings”
- 6. “The Ritual Killer”
- 7. “The Flash”
- 8. “Maggie Moore(s)”
- 9. “To Catch a Killer”
- 10. “Fast X”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Labor Day.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month we’re making fall-inspired wreaths out of wire frame and dried wheat; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kids Take & Make – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote. One per child, please, while supplies last; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., September Storywalk™ – We will have the book “All the Ways to be Smart” by Davina Bell on display in the park for all to read; 1-2 p.m. & 4-5 p.m., Tween D&D – We now offer 2 Monday programs for tweens to play Dungeons and Dragons! Contact a librarian for more details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate –Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Storytime – Join us for weekly storytime; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-6 p.m., Tween D&D – Space is limited! Contact a librarian for more details; 5-7 p.m., Hoxie Gallery Exhibition | Community Art Show – Our latest exhibit features work for locals of all ages! Stop by today to meet some of the artists, and enjoy a reading by local writers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., led by local author Ethan Gilsdorf. Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime – This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 4-5 p.m., Squishy Circuits Building – Join our Tween librarian in the Makerspace to play and explore with Squishy Circuits; 4-5 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Healthy School Meals: Meal Benefit Application Assistance – Stop by our table to learn about and apply for free or reduced-price meals.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – Learn about the value of natives, and see the native perennials and trees in the park. The tour begins and ends on the esplanade; 11-11:30 a.m., Community Storytime: Grandparents Day – Celebrated Grandparents Day with an extra special storytime; 1-2 p.m., Sensory Saturday – This program is designed to be open play with different sensory items to stimulate the senses.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
