The American Library Association has celebrated National Library Week since 1958, in recognition of the important role libraries play in their communities. One thing I love about libraries is that no two are the same — and I’m not talking about the physical space. The programs, classes, resources, services, even the book and media collections are all formed around the needs of our unique communities. I may be a bit biased, but I think Westerly has an amazing library … perhaps a reflection of our own amazing community! This year, Library Week is held from April 23-29, and we invite you all to stop in and celebrate along with us.
We’re blessed with a beautiful, historical building that people love to wander through and explore. I’ve worked here for seven years, and I’m still learning new things about the library and its history! Whether you frequent the library, or haven’t been here in decades, this is a great week to come and reacquaint yourself, or perhaps learn something new. All week long, you can drop in and participate in our scavenger hunt, which will lead you all around the library, likely to corners that you haven’t really been before! Complete the hunt (which should take 10-15 minutes), and you can come to the second-floor Reference Desk to claim a prize. The scavenger hunt is great for all ages, though little ones will need some assistance, and our helpful staff are available if you get stuck!
Our Kids Scavenger Hunt will lead participants out to Wilcox Park, where they can search for items on the list while also enjoying our weeklong Storywalk ™. Pages of the book “You’re Missing It!” by Brady Smith and Tiffani Thiessen (yes, elder millennials, that’s our friend Kelly from “Saved By the Bell”!) will be laminated and displayed in the park, so kids and adults can read the book while enjoying a short stroll near our flower gardens. The book itself is a playful story about a kid enjoying the magic of nature while his parent is glued to his phone — an all-too-relatable premise!
In addition to our special events, there are plenty of other services we offer year-round. Check out our Library of Things, where you can borrow a soccer ball, radon detector, trail camera, and more. Grab some seeds from our Seed Library, check out old newspapers on microfilm, create something new in our Makerspace, or download eBooks with our Libby app. There’s so much to discover. If you don’t have a library card, stop by the Circulation Desk, and sign up for yours in a matter of minutes. If you’re able, we are also asking for donations this week, which will help us reach our goal and earn a challenge gift from a group of generous donors. Any amount is appreciated, an each one brings us closer to our goal. Thank you for your support of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, today and every day!
Top Requested Books
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Spare” by Prince Harry
3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
4. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
5. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
6. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
9. “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson
10. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
Top Requested DVDs
1. “80 for Brady”
2. “Triangle of Sadness”
3. “The Whale”
4. “Living”
5. “A Man Called Otto”
6. “Marlowe”
7. “Plane”
8. “Maybe I Do”
9. “The Locksmith”
10. “All Quiet on the Western Front (2023)”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Storywalk | You’re Missing It!– All week long, we will have the book “You’re Missing It!” by Brady Smith and Tiffani Thiessen on display in the park. Stop by the Kids room for a scavenger hunt to accompany your Storywalk™; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program; 5-7 p.m., D&D Creator’s Club – A program for teens in grades 7-12 who are love talking all things Dungeon’s and Dragons!
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our May meeting; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-6:30 p.m., Sing and Stomp – This music and movement program is aimed at children from birth through 5.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Meet and hang out with other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12; 4-5 p.m., Teen Art Club – Are you a teen artist? Join us to share your art and create new projects; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7;30 p.m., New and Notable in Wilcox Park – In this presentation, Allynn Wilkinson (Technology Associate) and Alan Peck (Park Superintendent) will highlight the newly digitized tree inventory for Wilcox Park, the new design and recent installation of the formal gardens, and more exciting new features to our beloved park.
SATURDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Bee Keepers – We’ll learn all about bees while getting the kids garden bed ready for spring; 1-3 p.m., Dante Society Lecture | The Life and Times of Galileo – Please join us for a lecture with Professor Peter Nightingale of URI, presented by Dante Society of Westerly, all about the life and scientific contributions of Galileo.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.