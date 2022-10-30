We have several recurring programs that happen here at the library. You probably read about our Cookbook Club a few weeks back, but I wanted to make you aware of a few others! The great thing about being in clubs like these is that you read books and watch films that you might not necessarily on your own have chosen on your own.
Our Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion takes place on the second Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m. This particular book group has been meeting for as long as I’ve worked here (spoiler, it’s been a long time!), but, like a lot of things, COVID changed the way we get together. In the “before time,” we met exclusively in person, but nowadays you have the option to attend in person, or via Zoom. We call these hybrid programs, and we have been offering more of these over the past year.
The library places holds on the books each month, so if you’re interested in joining you can pick up a copy on the first floor. Don’t forget, though, most titles can also be downloaded using Libby or hoopla! Some of the books we’ve read recently include “Ocean State” by Stuart O’Nan, and “French Braid” by Ann Tyler. We also have chosen nonfiction titles including “Travels with George” by Nathaniel Philbrick and, for our next meeting on Nov. 8, “The Six: The Lives of the Mitford Sisters” by Laura Thompson. I read a similar title (“The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family”) in 2002 when it first came out, and I found myself intrigued by these women, both appalled by the type of people they were and their beliefs, but also fascinated by their utter lack of concern about public opinion.
Another great group is our Film Club, which is also hybrid and meets on the third Wednesday of every month. In this club, we discuss the films that have been chosen the previous month. Sometimes we choose movies by a particular director or featuring one actor, other times we go by a specific theme. One that I thought was particularly fun was films made the year a particular member was born. If you would like to join us at our next meeting on Nov. 16, we will be discussing “In the Heights,” “Monsoon Wedding” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” They can all be checked out through our consortium!
All of our clubs are a fun time, full of great discussions and plenty of laughs. We also love to have new members join us! And while we encourage you to do so, don’t feel bad if you haven’t watched all the films or read the entire book...it hasn’t stopped me from attending so far! (That was a joke…sort of).
Top requested books
1. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
2. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
4. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
5. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
7. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
10. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Nope”
5. “Elvis”
6. “The Power of the Dog”
7. “Beast”
8. “The Invitation”
9. “2000 Mules”
10. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
This week
MONDAY — 5-5:30 p.m., Tween Halloween – Help us write and tell spooky stories of the supernatural out in Wilcox Park; 5-6 p.m., Ghost Hunting – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to help us use our official ghost hunting kit to look for ghosts in Westerly Library & Wilcox Park; 5-6 p.m., Kids Halloween Party – Stop by Wilcox Park (between the library and post office) during the Downtown Trick-or-Treating event for some spooktacular fun, tricks and treats!
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Toddler Painting – Join us for an artistic morning in the Kids room Castle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Carol Mossa Art Exhibit – Head to the Hoxie to “Meet the Artist”: urbex photographer Carol Mossa. Her pieces can be viewed during library hours throughout the month of November.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Baby Playtime - This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club - Join us each month for a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss. All ages and skill levels are welcome! 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
FRIDAY — 2-3 p.m., Community Conversation | Aging in Westerly – You’re invited to this informal discussion about how our town meets the needs of older adults, and what can be improved.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon | Red Fox Friend – Stop by and put together a fun craft! Supplies provided, but are first come, first served.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.