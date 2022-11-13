There are a lot of different literary awards out there, from the coveted Nobel Prize for Literature, to the lesser known Nebula Awards for science fiction and fantasy writing. Honestly, I have a hard time keeping them all straight! One of the more well-known is the National Book Award, a prestigious prize that is given out annually. It’s time to catch up on this year’s nominees, as the winners will be announced on Nov. 16.
The National Book Award was established by the American Booksellers Association in 1936, but it’s gone through few quite a few changes over the years. Currently, the National Book Award is presented to one book annually in each of these five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and youth literature. The books are nominated by publishers and judged by a panel of five experts in the literary field, including writers, booksellers, critics, and librarians (sadly, they haven’t invited me to take part). The panel reads the books over the course of a summer, and whittles the list down to 10 (the long list), then 5 (the finalists), and it all culminates in a ceremony in November, where the winners are announced. I was surprised to learn that the panel doesn’t actually come to a final decision until they meet on the day of the awards ceremony!
The full list of finalists can be seen at www.nationalbook.org, and almost all of the nominees are currently available through the library and our consortium. “Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty is a powerful, but dark, debut novel that takes place over the course of one week in an affordable housing complex in Indiana. “Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus” by David Quamman looks at the scientific response to COVID-19, and the ongoing efforts to understand the disease and its long-term effects.”Balladz” is an amazing collection of poetry by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sharon Olds. For translated literature, check out “Seven Empty Houses,” a collection of stories by Samanta Schweblin that was first published in Spanish in 2015, and is now translated to English by Megan McDowell. Finally, for young people’s literature, try “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir, a profoundly emotional book about family, friendship, and love. These are just a few of the finalists, but I urge you to check out the rest!
At the ceremony each year, the National Book Foundation also presents two lifetime achievement awards: the “Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community” and the “Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.” This year, the first will go to Tracie D. Hall, executive director of the American Library Association. The latter will be awarded to Art Spiegelman, author of graphic novel “Maus.” You can check his work out at the library!
Top requested books
1. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan
2. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
4. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
6. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
7. “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
10. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
Top requested DVDs
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Bullet Train”
3. “Nope”
4. “Annika Season 1”
5. “The Power of the Dog”
6. “Beast”
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
8. “The Invitation”
9. “Three Thousand Years of Longing”
10. “2000 Mules”
This week
MONDAY — 5:30-6 p.m., Family Yoga – Enjoy some fun and gentle yoga as we explore movement, breathing and mindfulness! We will have mats, but please feel free to bring your own.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craftnight | Storytelling Cubes – Participants will get to choose the photos for their cubes, and take them homeonce completed. Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will meet in-person and via Zoom to discuss the three movies we chose last month, and choose three for our December meeting; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7 p.m., Cookbook Club – Join Chorus of Westerly’s artistic associate, Kathryn Aaron for a pre-concert lecture exploring the lives of Joseph Haydn and Caroline Shaw and the creation of their choral masterpieces.
THURSDAY — 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Handmade Holidays – Pick up a kit to make a fun and unique gift for someone in your life. This week, we’re making Hanging Botanical Prints. First come, first served; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., MarioKart Grand Prix – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to show off their MarioKart skills! Registration is required.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
