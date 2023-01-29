It’s that time of year again, when the list of Oscar nominees is released and I feel terribly out of touch because I haven’t actually heard of (let alone seen) 98% of the films. I know I’m not alone, though; if you google “Oscar Nominees,” as I obviously did, it will likely suggest a related search of “Where to stream Oscar Nominees.” Silly Google, don’t you know I work in a library? Plenty of the top nominees are available through our consortium, so you and I can all catch up before we forget to watch the awards show on March 12.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a strange and genre-bending film about a laundromat owner’s adventures in the multiverse, received the most nominations this year. It is followed closely by “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a beautiful (but also strange) tragicomedy set in Ireland at the end of the Irish Civil War. Both are currently available on DVD. Another frontrunner is the German anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was nominated in nine categories. This one is currently only available on Netflix, but you can check out the original 1930 version (which, coincidentally, won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director), or the book by Erich Maria Remarque that started it all.
I was excited to see “Top Gun: Maverick” nominated for Best Picture, both due to nostalgia for the original film, and because I’ve actually heard of this one. Other films contending for the prize are James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the psychological drama “Tár,” starring the great Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama “Elvis,” and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film “The Fabelmans.” Honestly, they all sound fantastic … and they’re all also available at the library!
A number of nominees are making history this year. Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her the first woman and first person of color to be nominated for a superhero role. Michelle Yeoh is also breaking down barriers as the first Asian woman in Oscar history to be nominated for Best Actress (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”). Still, many are disappointed that Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler did not make the cut for “Best Actress” nominations, despite being early favorites, for their roles in “Woman King” and “Till.”
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that a few film nominees this year were based on fantastic books. Bill Nighy was nominated for his role in “Living,” which was based on a book by Nobel Prize-winner Kazuo Ishiguro. The quirky “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” has his own picture book entitled “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On: Things About Me”! Finally, “Women Talking” was based on the novel of the same name by Mariam Toews, and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” was inspired by the ever-so-slightly different “Mrs. Arris Goes to Paris” by Paul Gallico. Check them all out at the library, and vote on your own favorites!
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
5. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
6. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
7. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
8. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
9. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
10. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Fabelmans”
2. “Tár”
3. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
4. “The Menu”
5. “Ticket to Paradise”
6. “Till”
7. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
8. “The Woman King”
9. “Babylon”
10. “Women Talking”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required. 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Group Exhibition: WHS Alumni – This month’s exhibit in the Hoxie Gallery features pieces from alumni of the Westerly High School’s Fine Arts Department, and can be viewed through the month of February during normal library hours.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime - This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – Join us each month for a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss. All ages and skill levels are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – An easy, introductory-level class perfect for beginners. This class is free and held on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games – Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends; 1:30-2 p.m., Kids Crafternoon | Paper Plate Lovebirds – Stop by and make your very own pair of adorable lovebirds! Supplies provided, but are first come, first served.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.