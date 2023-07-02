Tomorrow, the library will be closed in celebration of the 4th of July. We tend to associate Independence Day with activities like parades, picnics and barbeques, fireworks displays, baseball games, and large gatherings, which made me wonder: has it always been this way? How did our ancestors celebrate the birth of our nation? I decided to dip into the Westerly Sun archives that we have on microfilm to find out. Spoiler alert: it was not all that different!
Our microfilm goes back to the mid-1800’s, when the paper was known as the Narragansett Weekly. I started with the celebration in 1876, which was printed on July 6th. The paper declares that the “Centennial Fourth-of-July appears to have been celebrated with a ‘pomp and circumstance’ hitherto unknown.” The day began at 4 a.m. (oof), when “all the bells of the village commenced ringing, which was kept up for half an hour.” Later in the day there was a massive parade through town, which included an Antietam statue, mounted on a stone wagon and drawn by eight oxen. Pretty typical. Of course, the day ended with fireworks. In a town council meeting on July 3, permission was granted to those who wished to “explode fireworks” on the land of Rowse Babcock … now known as Wilcox Park.
The 150th anniversary was quite similar, though it did include the addition of (quite a few) automobiles. The paper notes that the traffic broke all previous records, especially coming into Westerly from Connecticut. In the afternoon, there was a massive jam along Broad and West Broad Street, caused by an out-of-town driver who “stopped his car close to the traffic signal opposite the Christ Church, and took his time to consult his guide book to find his way to Providence.” If we replace “guide book” with “smartphone,” it’s absolutely something that would happen today. Aside from this, it seems the holiday was fairly low-key, with the paper declaring that “Although fireworks were plentiful [...], Westerly for the most part observed the Fourth of July in an orderly manner that left no bad after effects such as often accompany Independence Day celebrations,” and later commenting that “it is a rather remarkable fact that not a single accident from the use of fireworks came to the attention of the police.” Let’s try for the same this year, folks!
Festivities from the following years (at least, 1951 and 1976) were astonishingly similar. Tons of traffic. Record-breaking crowds. Family picnics in the park. Yada, yada, yada. Aside from a few (ok, a lot) more fireworks injuries than I hope we encounter these days, our celebrations now and two centuries ago are nearly identical. I’m not sure what I expected, but — honestly — this wasn’t it! So what did we learn today? Plan your travel routes in advance to avoid clogging up traffic. Enjoy your long-held family traditions. And, finally, although so much has remained the same, you no longer have permission to set off fireworks in Wilcox Park. Enjoy your holiday!
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month we’re making mini masterpieces with tiny canvases. Pick up your kit in the Makerspace while supplies last; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kids Take & Make – This month’s kit includes an empty background and a full sheet of themed stickers; 11-11:30 a.m., Mini Monets – Kids ages 2-5 are invited learn about Henri Matisse while creating a paper collage; 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology.
TUESDAY — The library will be closed for Independence Day.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – Join us for our exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Nancy Balentine Exhibit | Geometry and Beyond – Head to the Hoxie Gallery to "Meet the Artist". Her pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of July during library hours.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we're discussing "A Small Zombie Problem" by K.G. Campbell; 4-4:30, Summer Fun in the Library – Join us for some Summer fun in the park. We'll try hula hoop, jump rope, ribbon & lawn games for a fun way to get moving; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited to our free tournament in the third floor Terrace Room; 7-9 p.m., Flock Theatre presents 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' – Join us in Wilcox Park! This play will run nightly through Sunday, July 9th.
FRIDAY — 1-2 p.m., Fun with Squishy Circuits – Join our Tween librarian in the castle to play and explore with Squishy Circuits! This program is for ages 8-12.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions from the Master Gardeners in Wilcox Park; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – During this tour you will learn about the value of natives, and see the native perennials and trees in the park. The tour begins and ends on the esplanade; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sensory Saturday – This program is designed to be open play with different sensory items to stimulate the senses. We will have bean bins, water beads, find it jars and more!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
