Spring is a time for growth and renewal … and this is not just true in Wilcox Park, where the grass is lush and the flowers are blooming. No, big changes are coming to the library as well! For the past year, Ocean State Libraries — the consortium of public libraries in the state of RI — has been quietly working towards switching to a new catalog and integrated library system. After so much work, we’re excited to announce that our new system will be going live next Monday!
We’ll be switching to an open-source ILS for libraries called “Koha”, which comes from the Maori term for a gift or donation. It’s a bit change, but one that we’re confident will be positive for our libraries as well as our patrons. Still, we also know that change can be uncomfortable. Thomas Fuller wrote “All things are difficult before they are easy”, which is especially true when it comes to technology. In light of this, here’s a little bit of information on what you can expect in the next week, and what you can do during this transition.
From May 18th through May 21st, our online catalog (catalog.oslri.net) will be on pause while we migrate to our new system. During this time, we will not be able to place any holds, renew materials, pay fines, or update your contact information, so try to make these changes by Wednesday, the 17th! If you currently make use of the “My Lists” or “Preferred Searches” options, please note that these will NOT transfer over to the new system, so it’s a good idea to export them to your computer, or make note of your preferences. For those of you who make regular use of your Reading History, though, good news! This will be available in the new catalog, so you don’t have to sweat about losing it (as I briefly did).
During this transitional phase, the library is still open and (mostly!) functioning as usual. You can still browse and check out materials, use our public computers, and talk books with our wonderful staff. Apps like Libby and Hoopla, which let you borrow digital materials, will still be accessible with no interruption of service. This is also a great time to download the OSL Mobile App, so you can make full use of it once our new system is up and running!
If you have questions about your account, the new catalog, the apps that I mentioned, or any other thing that comes to mind (seriously, we’re used to ALL questions), please reach out. Thank you in advance for your patience, and we’re looking forward to May 22nd when our new system is live and available for public use.
Top Requested Books
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
4. “Spare” by Prince Harry
5. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
6. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
7. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
8. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
9. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
10. “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson
Top Requested DVDs
1. “80 for Brady”
2. “Triangle of Sadness”
3. “Living”
4. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
5. “Champions”
6. “Moving On”
7. “Maybe I Do”
8. “All Quiet on the Western Front (2023)”
9. “Marlowe”
10. “Mafia Mamma”
This Week at the Library
MONDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Family Fun Movement – Join us for some family fitness and fun. We’ll try hula hoop, jump rope & ribbon games for a fun way to get moving; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12; 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – Our running group is designed to help almost anyone go from a “non-runner” to a “5k distance runner” in 8 weeks, following the C25k® program.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craftnight – Join us for our monthly family craft night. This month, we will create a binoculars out of cardboard; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our June meeting; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:00 p.m., Historic Boats of New England with Tom Verde –Tom Verde, author of “In a Class All Their Own: Unique and Historic Boats of New England”, will recount the colorful stories of nearly forty classic/unique New England vessels.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Meet and hang out with other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., World Bee Day Presentation & Honey Tasting – Join us in the library auditorium for a fascinating presentation by Master Beekeeper Sara Michaud, followed by a tasting of various honey from RI and CT!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
