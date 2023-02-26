Like many of you, I have an ongoing “To Be Read” list (actually a few of them, in various formats, if I’m being honest). Some of the books are old classics that I never got around to in high school, others are books that people have recommended and I felt obliged to write down, but more often than not they are hot titles that I’m waiting for the buzz to die down on before reading. If you’re looking for something “new” to read, check out some of these titles that were super popular a few years ago, but now are just as good and much more accessible.
A few books on my list spent over a year (or even multiple years) on the New York Times Bestsellers List, like Matt Haig’s “A Midnight Library,” Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Tara Westover’s memoir “Educated.” If you like memoirs, Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed” and actor Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights” were both incredibly popular as well. I’m a big nonfiction reader, and since these books are historically less trendy than fiction I get excited when they top the charts. “The Splendid and the Vile,” a book about Winston Churchill by Erik Larson, as well as “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson are a couple that I’m looking forward to finally reading, and which are both currently available at our library.
There have also been a number of books that saw numerous surges in popularity over the years, either due to BookTok buzz (I’m looking at you “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”) or the release of their television adaptations. If you missed them when they first came out, now’s the time to catch up! “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng tells the story of a mother-daughter duo who shake up the picture-perfect lives of residents in an Ohio Suburb. The book alone is worthy of the hype, but the miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington definitely contributed to its enduring popularity. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens is another that spent years on the NYT Bestseller list, bolstered by the release of the movie in July of last year. While it’s still very popular, many of our Rhode Island libraries own several copies, so you have a good chance of snagging one!
I tend to really enjoy the Oprah and Reese Witherspoon Book Club picks, but since I’m not alone in this I always wait at least a few months to check them out. If you’re like me, perhaps you haven’t yet read “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, and “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout. I think the time is now! If you want some more recommendations of books that were wildly popular a year or so again, check out our fabulous ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) display on the first floor of the library, where you’re sure to pick up a few good titles.
Top Requested Books
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin
5. “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
6. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
7. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
8. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
9. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top Requested DVDs
1. “The Fabelmans”
2. “Babylon”
3. “A Man Called Otto”
4. “Women Talking”
5. “The Whale”
6. “Triangle of Sadness”
7. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
8. “Devotion”
9. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
10. Tár”
This Week
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12; 5-7 p.m., Dungeon Master Mondays – Learn the ins and out of building and running a full D&D campaign. This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration required.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 5-7 p.m., Colleen O’Connor Exhibit - Head to the Hoxie Gallery this evening for the opening of Colleen O’Connor’s art exhibit, and to “Meet the Artist”. Her pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of March during library hours.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Baby Playtime - This lap sit program for ages birth through 18 months includes stories, rhymes, songs, and free-play; 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Maker Club – Join us each month for a new challenge! Craft your solution at home (using any supplies) and bring it to the next meeting to demonstrate and discuss. All ages and skill levels are welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.