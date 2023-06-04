If you happened to read the library’s column a couple of weeks ago, I offer my deepest apologies. When I heard that my colleague wanted to write a column about brunch, I emphatically agreed. I envisioned a love letter of sorts to the best meal there is, an ode to eggs, a tribute to French toast. Instead, I read what can only be described as the ravings of a lunatic, nearly 400 words attempting to discredit the most iconic pairing since Lucy and Ricky. Or perhaps, since peanut butter and jelly (which I also adore).
I believe said colleague referred to brunch as “a glorified breakfast with alcohol.” As though this is a BAD thing? With brunch, all things are possible! Have a hankering for chicken with your waffles, or eggs shaped like a pie? You’ve got it! Perhaps a bit of bubbly cleverly disguised as orange juice to wake you up? There’s no judgment! It’s a beautiful meal, full of delicious possibilities that, quite frankly, should not just be served on Sundays, but during all hours of every day. And with that, I guess we should talk about the library for a second.
I was surprised — but thrilled — to find a small selection of cookbooks devoted exclusively to the wonders of brunch. “Brunch @ Bobby’s: 140 Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend,” by celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay, is a mouthwatering collection to get you started. Flay takes many of the basics that we all (ahem, most) know and love, but elevates them: buttermilk pancakes, but with “Bourbon Molasses Butter” on top, or steak and eggs, made with a mole (a Mexican chocolate-based sauce) rub. The recipes look delicious, and I bookmarked a few for future use!
David Burtka’s “Life is a Party” includes chapters devoted to brunch in different seasons, such as the spring-inspired “Greek Frittata with Ramps and Chickpeas” or “Poached Salmon with Winter Greens and Persimmon.” Burtka believes that every day is a party, and his book includes tips to help you plan outlandish parties or intimate get-togethers at home. Are “Brunch Parties” a thing yet? Now’s the time to start.
As I was thumbing through all of these cookbooks, I came across a number of delicious-looking recipes that I had never heard of before, like “Eggs Sardou” (poached eggs with artichoke hearts, spinach and hollandaise) and “Beef Grillades with Cheesy Fresh Corn and Sweet Onion Grits.” Nearly all of these, it turned out, were recipes that originated in New Orleans! If you want some NOLA-inspired dishes at home, check out “Buttermilk & Bourbon: New Orleans Recipes with a Modern Flair” by Jason Santos or “Treme: Stories and Recipes from the Heart of New Orleans” by Lolis Eric Elie. In it, Elie even pays tribute to Madame Bégué, a New Orleans native who some believe invented brunch. It’s all adding up!
Stay tuned for the next in our food series: The Glories of Brinner (breakfast for dinner). I’m kidding. Maybe.
Top Requested Books
- 1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
- 2. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
- 3. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- 4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- 5. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 6. “Spare” by Prince Harry
- 7. “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane
- 8. “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
- 9. “The Wager” by David Grann
- 10. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
Top Requested DVDs
- 1. “80 for Brady”
- 2. “Triangle of Sadness”
- 3. “Living”
- 4. “Creed III”
- 5. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- 6. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
- 7. “Moving On”
- 8. “Mafia Mamma”
- 9. “65”
- 10. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kids Take and Make – Pick up your free craft kit in the Makerspace. This month, we’re making Flexible Frisbees; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making pounded flower art. Pick up your kit in our first floor Makerspace while supplies last; 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your yarn crafting skills with others; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology activities; 6:45-7:30 p.m., Hula and Lei Lessons – Join Andrea Star in this 3-part class to learn a popular Hawaiian hula dance, and how to sew your own crepe paper lei. Registration is required;
TUESDAY — 11-11:30 a.m., Mini Monets – Kids ages 2-5 are invited create a flower in the style of Ukrainian artist Vladimir Kanevsky; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water, and meet at the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – URI Master Gardeners will lead you around one loop of the park. The tour begins and ends on the esplanade; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Sensory Saturday – This program is designed to be open play with different sensory items to stimulate the senses;
SUNDAY — 9-10 a.m., Bark in the Park with Kevin Saunders – Join Fur & Feather’s Kevin Saunders out in Wilcox Park for a basic dog obedience class. Email furandfeathersct@gmail.com to register; 4-5:30 p.m., Westerly Band Children’s Concert | Teddy Bear Picnic – This interactive performance incorporates sing-alongs, egg shakers, and more!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.