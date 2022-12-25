The last week of December — the days between the holidays and the new year — always feels a bit like being in limbo. If you’re looking to stay busy, but have no urge to be productive, our staff have come through with a list of their favorite books and movies that came out in 2022.
We’ve all been very busy with TV this year, and there were way too many to mention. Our bookkeeper, Sara, loves dark comedies like “Dead to Me,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “Hacks.” Children’s associate Stevie is a fan of “Abbott Elementary,” the acclaimed mockumentary sitcom about elementary school teachers in Philadelphia; if you or a loved one are an educator, you’ll likely find extra pleasure in it. Several of us have been obsessing over the anthology series “The White Lotus,” an immensely enjoyable social satire following privileged guests at vacation resorts in Hawaii and Italy. Graphic novels and their television counterpoints have been popular as well — Tim in technology enjoyed the “Sandman” series on Netflix, which was based on the comic series by Neil Gaiman, and Sara recommended “Umbrella Academy,” a superman series based on the comics by Gerard Way. If you need more superhero recommendations, Bill, our assistant director, enjoyed the free web comic series called “X-Men Elsewhenm,” which picks up where author John Byrne left off back in 1980. A few other series that were mentioned are “The Crown,” “The Serpent Queen,” “Love is Blind,” “Peaky Blinders” and “All Creatures Great and Small.” For many of these, the newest seasons have yet to come out on DVD, but you can check out the earlier seasons at the library.
For movies, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” and “Spirited” are great for all age groups, and comedies like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” will keep you laughing (as they did for Bill and Gina)! Keara recommends the tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and Colleen and Amanda enjoyed mysteries like “Death on the Nile” and See How They Run.” There’s something for everyone!
Of course, plenty of favorite books were mentioned as well. In Circulation, Marilyn enjoyed “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Keely highlighted “A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home” by Frances Mayes, and Meghan recommends “They Never Learn” by Layne Fargo. Our outreach coordinator, Amanda, loved “Beautiful Little Fools,” author Jillian Cantors’ reimagining of “The Great Gatsby.” Executive Director Brigitte was excited to read “Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance” by Alison Espach, who teaches creative writing at Providence College! If you listen to audiobooks, Stacey suggests Molly Shannon’s memoir “Hey, Molly!”, which is read by the author, and if you have little ones at home you should absolutely check out “Peanut Goes for the Gold” by Jonathan Van Ness.
Again, you can check out most of these through our library or consortium. While you’re here, give us some of your own recommendations, especially for items we don’t already own!
Top requested books
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
4. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
6. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
7. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
9. “No Plan B” by Lee Child
10. “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Woman King”
2. “Ticket to Paradise”
3. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
4. “Amsterdam”
5. “Top Gun: Maverick”
6. “Annika Season 1”
7. “Tár”
8. “House of the Dragon”
9. “Smile”
10. “The Good House”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed in observation of Christmas.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-4:30 p.m., Build a Buddy – *Registration for this event is full* Join us as we make our own fuzzy friends and listen to a story; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 1-1:30 p.m., Family Fun Movement – Drop by to try out the hula hoop, jump rope, and ribbon games; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Tile Painting with Get Fired Up – *Registration is full for this event* Each registrant will get to paint a tile, which will be taken back to the studio and fired in the kiln; 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
FRIDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Dramatic Playtime – Come play with our ‘off season’ Dramatic Play items! This program is for ages 4-8.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Library – Get moving with a free Zumba class in the third floor Terrace Room.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.