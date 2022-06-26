The UN Environment Program released a report last year revealing that food waste contributes to 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emission. I decided to read a little bit more about it and was shocked by what I was finding. Each year, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States. That equates to 130 billion meals and more than $408 billion in food thrown away each year. Nearly 30 to 40% of all food in America is wasted.
“Waste-free Kitchen Handbook: A Guide to Eating Well and Saving Money by Wasting Less Food” is by Dana Gunders, a scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council who led NRDC’s work on reducing the amount of food wasted across the country. The author gives tips about how to shop smarter by portioning accurately as well as how to properly use your refrigerator. She provides very simple ways that we can all create less waste.
Another book to check out is “No-Waste Save-the-planet Vegan Cookbook: 100 Plant-based Recipes and 100 Kitchen-tested Tips For Waste-free Meatless Cooking” by Celine Steen. I know, you are stunned that I am touting a vegan cookbook! You will find more than 100 delectable recipes, including soups, sides, and salads as well as main courses and even delicious desserts that leave no unusable waste behind.
“Cooking With Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems Into Delicious Meals” by Lindsay-Jean Hard contains 80 creative, delicious recipes for anyone who wants to cook smart, sustainable, and impressive meals out of unused bits of produce, cheese rinds, stale bread, and other oft-discarded foods. “Wasted!: The Story of Food Waste” is a documentary that can be ordered from another library that includes interviews with Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Mario Batali, and others. These chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people would consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system.
As well as helping the environment reducing food waste can also help with your pocketbook. If you are interested in learning more, come visit us at the library!
Top requested books
- 1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 2. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
- 3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham
- 4. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow
- 5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
- 6. “Fly Girl” by Ann Hood
- 7. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
- 8. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci
- 9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
- 10. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Father Stu”
- 2. “The Beatles: Get Back”
- 3. “Morbius”
- 4. “The Northman”
- 5. “The Worst Person in the World”
- 6. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- 7. “Ambulance”
- 8. “CODA”
- 9. “The Contractor”
- 10. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
This week
MONDAY — 1:30-3 p.m., Age-Friendly RI Focus Groups – Age-Friendly RI is looking for participants for listening sessions regarding transportation needs in Westerly residents and surrounding communities of South County. Contact James at jconnell@ric.edu for more information; 6-6:30 pm., Build a Buddy – This program is full. Participants will build a furry friend and listen to a story.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us behind the pond in Wilcox Park. Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel, water bottle, and bug spray; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-5 p.m., Weekly Summer Dungeons and Dragons – Join us in Teen Space for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Summer Family Storytime – Join us in the Terrace room for a family storytime, geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 10-11 a.m., Parent Support Network of RI Information Table – Learn about Parent Support Network’s Hope Recovery C.O.R.E. (Community Outreach Response Efforts) Team, a mobile outreach program that operates statewide throughout Rhode Island.
THURSDAY — 10-11 a.m., Drop-in Art Class with the Olean Center – This art class is free for all ages. Today we’ll make decorative Pom-pom garland; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade; 4-5 p.m., Teen Book Club – The club will discuss Firekeeper’s Daughter along with any other books our club members are reading; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 7-9 p.m., Flock Theatre Presents “Peer Gynt” – Bring your blankets or chairs to Wilcox Park Aand enjoy the Flock Theatre’s adaptation of “Peer Gynt”. This show runs nightly from Thursday through Sunday.
FRIDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us in Wilcox Park, on the back side of the pond, for an all-levels yoga class.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kits Take and Make | 4th of July FUN – On the first Saturday of each month, grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please, while supplies last; 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Kits Take and Make | Mini Felt Succulents – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to participate. Kits available for pickup in the Teen space while supplies last; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Enjoy a free Zumba class in Wilcox Park.
Cassie Skobrak is head of reference at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
