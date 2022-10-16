Each year, my daughter enjoys watching the pumpkins grow from little green balls to large, vibrant, beautiful globes. And each year, when it’s time to pick one, we turn our perfect pumpkin over to reveal a massive rotten spot, or an unsightly hole from where an animal decided to take a chomp. This year, in a bizarre and unprecedented moment of Zen, my daughter reassured me that it was totally fine, we could just carve the chomp-mark into a star. And it worked! Her resourcefulness got me thinking more about pumpkins, and how versatile they are. From decorations to drinks to desserts, there’s so much you can do with a pumpkin!
If you’re in the Halloween spirit, Better Homes and Gardens has a few books that will help you celebrate the holiday in style, and help those pumpkins reach their greatest potential. “Halloween Pumpkins & Parties” offers over 100 creative ideas for decorating and entertaining. Similarly, “Halloween: 101 Frightfully Fun Ideas” includes detailed instructions and photos for crafts, games, recipes, and festive decor that the whole family can help out with. You’ll find something you can make out of even the most animal-ravaged gourd!
For those of you who prefer to consume your pumpkins, you won’t have a hard time finding a recipe at the library. “Purely Pumpkin” by Allison Day is a beautiful cookbook with both savory and sweet recipes that you’ll crave year-round. “The Pumpkin Cookbook” by DeeDee Stove features mouthwatering recipes like Pumpkin-Filled Ravioli with Fried Sage and Chicken-Pumpkin Tacos. If you don’t want any of your priceless pumpkin to go to waste, check out “Cooking with Scraps” by Lindsay-Jean Hard; in addition to innovative ways to use the seeds and fibrous webbing, the book also includes chapters to help you make the most of kale stems, melon rinds, and even aquafaba (chickpea juice, essentially).
Even your old and moldy pumpkin has a purpose! Compost it, make a bird feeder out of it, feed it to chickens, or just let those squirrels go crazy on it. Before you do, though, consider saving some of the seeds (and those from your other garden produce!) and donating them to our Seed Library. If you’re unsure how to get started, take a look at “Saving Seeds” by Dan Jason or “Starting & Saving Seeds” by Julie Thompson-Adolf. Pumpkin seeds are easy to save, so they’re a great crop to start with!
Don’t forget that our pumpkin stroll is taking place in Wilcox Park on October 21st from 4-7 p.m. Come out, enjoy cider and donuts, and see how other creative folks have decorated their pumpkins. If you want to show off your own skills, there’s still time to join the pumpkin decorating contest! Contact me at reference@westerlylibrary.or for details. In the event of rain, this program will take place in the library.
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go | Leaf Jar Lantern – This month, we’re making fall leaf lanterns out of mason jars. Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – This month, we will meet on Zoom AND in person to discuss “French Braid” by Ann Tyler. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5:30 p.m., Weekly Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library; 5-6:30 p.m., Family Craft Night – Make your own batch of spooky Halloween slime! We’ll meet in the Castle in the Kids room. Registration required.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Fall Family Storytime for ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our November meeting; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 3-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale: Members Only Night – Sign up for the Friends, and gain access to the exclusive opening night of the book sale; 6:30-7:45 p.m., Flute and Piano Recital – Join us in the auditorium! John Graham will be playing flute, with Sara Boyd on piano.
THURSDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 5-7 p.m., Teen Crafternoon Thursdays – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-6:30 p.m., Tween Advisory Board – Come hang out with our Tween librarian and let him know what you want to see in the library; 6-7:30 p.m., Dante Society Lecture with Dr. Michael Seifert – The discussion will take place in the library’s Auditorium on the second floor; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This free, introductory-level class is perfect for beginners.
FRIDAY — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 4-7 p.m., Pumpkin Stroll – Don’t miss our first annual pumpkin stroll in Wilcox Park! Enjoy cider and donuts while walking around and viewing pumpkins decorated by the public. Vote on your favorite! Prizes are awarded for the “Spookiest”, the “Most Original” and “Most Artistic”. Contact cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org for information on how to enter the contest.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friends Book Sale – The sale is held on the third floor of the library; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – Tour begins and ends on the esplanade; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park – A free Zumba class in Wilcox Park; 1-3 p.m., Super Smash Brothers Tournament – For teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
