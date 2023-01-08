We all (should) know that the third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when we celebrate the life of the prolific activist who was killed on April 4, 1968, at the age of 39. Did you know, though, that this is the only federal holiday that is also a designated Day of Service? Many employers offer the day as a paid holiday to their employees, but we are all encouraged to view it as “a day on, not a day off.” In recognition of Dr. King, who dedicated his life to the service of others, let’s do our best to use this day to make a positive impact in our communities. This is what the Martin Luther King Day of Service is all about.
There are many ways to participate in MLK Day of Service. If your employer offers you a day off, spend the day volunteering: visit www.americorps.gov or www.idealist.org to find volunteer opportunities near you, or contact local nonprofits to inquire. Many people participate in community cleanups, picking up trash or otherwise revamping public areas. If you have kids, consider getting them involved by walking around the block and gathering trash, or doing so at a local park — it’s never too early to get them in on the action!
Understandably, there are many reasons why someone would not be able to dedicate the day to volunteering. If this is the case for you, consider making a donation to benefit those in need. In honor of Dr. King, Westerly Library & Wilcox Park will be collecting non-perishable food items from Jan. 9-14 which will be donated to the Jonnycake Center. We’ll have a collection bin on the library’s first floor all week long where you can drop off items like pasta sauces, diced tomatoes, coffees, teas, crackers, and condiments. Any nonperishable is appreciated, but those items are particularly helpful. Other ways to get involved: go through your clothes and coats, and donate gently used items to a nonprofit, donate books to your local library or fill up a little library in your area, or (if you’re able), give a monetary donation to an organization that means a lot to you.
Another way to honor Dr. King’s legacy is to learn more about his life, and his lifelong fight for justice, equality, dignity and love. The library has a large collection of books and movies for all ages about Dr. King and the civil rights and equal rights movements. We encourage you attend the annual reading of his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” which will be held in our auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 and is made possible by the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and Westerly ARC (Anti-Racism Coalition). Let’s all work on continuing Dr. King’s mission, today, tomorrow, and throughout the entire year.
Top requested books
1. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult
5. “Spare” by Prince Harry
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham
7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover
8. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
10. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
Top requested DVDs
1. “Ticket to Paradise”
2. “The Woman King”
3. “Tár”
4. “Black Adam”
5. “The Banshees of Inisherin”
6. “Amsterdam”
7. “Father of the Bride”
8. “The Menu”
9. “Magpie Murders”
10. “House of the Dragon”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Martin Luther King Day of Service – To honor Dr. King, we will be collecting non-perishables ALL WEEK to be donated to the Johnnycake Center. Items can be dropped off in the bin on the first floor of the library; 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 6-7 p.m., Miniature Book Resolution Jars – We’re making a collection of miniature books to keep in a mason jar, to help with your reading resolutions! This program is for teens in grades 7-12.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Come to the castle and play an hour of various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! For ages 8-12, and snacks are provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Winter Dungeons and Dragons – A teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! Registration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., PJ Storytime – Kids ages birth through 11 years are invited to dress in their comfiest PJ’s, and bring stuffed animal friends to our special storytime; 5:30-7 p.m., Maker Craft | Coasters 101 – Join us in the Makerspace to make your own custom wood coaster, or attend multiple sessions to make a set. All supplies will be provided; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The group meets on the 2nd floor of the library; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reading of Dr. King’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail” – Twelve readers will read 5-minute portions of the letter. This program is in collaboration with The Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group and Westerly ARC (Anti-Racism Coalition).
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-7:30 p.m., Cookbook Club – This month, we’re sharing recipes from “Food52 Genius Recipes” by Kristen Miglore. Registration is required at least one day in advance; 6-7:30 p.m., Literacy Volunteers of Washington County: Immigration Lawyer Q & A – Join us in the library auditorium as Carl Krueger from Dorcas International answers audience questions about the immigration and citizenship process. (Se habla español).
THURSDAY — The library will open at 1:00 p.m. for staff development. 4-6 p.m., Teen Crafternoon – Join us for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – This class is free, and held on the first and third Thursdays of the month.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Westerly Parents as Teachers – Join us for an hour of storytelling, activities and fun, with a focus on early literacy; 10-11 a.m., Project Outreach Veterans Assistance – Members of the organization are on site to aid veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Library – Get moving with a free Zumba class in the Terrace Room; 1:30-2 p.m., STEAM Squad – We will explore aerodynamics with balsa wood gliders and paper airplanes. This program is for ages 8-12, and snacks are provided!
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.