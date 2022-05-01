For some time now I have fancied myself as a bird enthusiast. Of course, by bird enthusiast I mean that I often point to the sky and say to my husband, “I wonder what kind of bird that is?” A highlight of a vacation years ago was going to the Bass Rock where we saw puffins (my all-time favorite bird, in case you were wondering) and gannets. Another highlight was spotting a peregrine falcon nesting on a cliff while on a hike.
“Bird Brother: A Falconer’s Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife” is a moving memoir by Rodney Stotts about how, in the late 1980s, he would ride the metro to the Smithsonian National Zoo. There, the bald eagles and other birds of prey captured his imagination for the first time. Ultimately, Rodney became a conservationist and one of America’s few Black master falconers. The book is described as a “love letter to the raptors and humans who transformed what Rodney thought his life could be.”
“Bird Songs: 250 North American Birds in Song” is one that I believe I have mentioned before, but it is absolutely one of my all-time favorites. This is a fun book that contains lovely full-color illustrations. The best part is that there is an audio player that plays the song of each bird corresponding with the picture!
Some books, including “Bird: Exploring the Winged World,” contain beautiful illustrations and artwork of all styles. This particular one celebrates “the beauty and diversity of birds throughout art, science, history, and culture.” Another favorite, of course, is “The Original Water-Color Paintings by John James Audubon for the Birds of America.” Along with nearly 100 color-plates of his watercolors, there is also text that talks about the birds as well as Audubon’s artistic techniques.
I am fully aware I will never be an expert birder, and that is just fine. It’s about being outside and remaining curious. If your curiosity has been piqued, there is a fabulous collection of books about birds (and other animals) here at the library that can help you learn more. While visiting the library, I encourage you to stroll through Wilcox Park, where you might be lucky enough to spot a hawk sitting on a lamp post!
This week
MONDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – It’s week five of our Run Club, and we’re meeting at the fountain in Wilcox Park for our group run. No registration is required.
TUESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us on Tuesdays in the Terrace Room for a family storytime! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Contact her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on the 2nd floor of the library. Masks are highly recommended.
THURSDAY — 4-5 p.m., Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Join us for a teen-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign! No previous Dungeons & Dragons experience is needed, but preregistration is required; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zumba in the Park and Library | Turn It Up and Tone – Enjoy a free Zumba class with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Drop by the library’s Old Main Reading Room for our weekly Chess Club. Players of all skill levels are welcome; 6-7 p.m., Planting for Native Pollinators – In the second presentation of this series, Tim Wachtmann of Plantscapes of New England will discuss the different types of Pollinators and how to support their lifecycles. This program is held virtually via Zoom, and preregistration through our website is required.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Teen Take and Make: Boba Fett Figure - Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch us complete the craft; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take and Make: Baby Yoda Puppet – On the first Saturday of each month, grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please, while supplies last; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Digital Literacy Classes – Sign up for up to 8 weeks of free computer classes with Spanish support, presented by the Providence Public Library and RI Office of Library and Information Services. Limited spaces available, so registration is required; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
